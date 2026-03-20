Review: THUNDER AND TURF: ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRELAND at Brigit Saint Brigit

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Brigit Saint Brigit never fails to roll out theatre unlike any other community theatre in the metro. It is impossible to attend without being educated while being entertained. Their most recent offering is THUNDER AND TURF: ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRELAND, An Evening in Three Acts. These three acts are “In the Shadow of the Glen” by JM Synge, “The Paddy Pedlar” by MJ Molloy, and “Riders to the Sea” also by JM Synge.

Cathy M. W. Kurz, founder of Brigit Saint Brigit, deftly directs this compelling collection of Irish short plays with a high quality cast of core returning actors as well as some new to BSB.

Set in Ireland, we feel seated in Ireland within the intimate theatre space of the First Central Congregational Church in Midtown Crossing. The feel is real due to the combination of rustic stage setting designed by Bill Van Deest with Craig Lee’s scenic artistry, costumes befitting the early 1900s, late 1800s by Charleen J.B. Willoughby, and the Irish dialects of the actors. Sound effects of a thunder storm and wind by Sound Designer Murphy Scott Wulfgar together with Chelsea Greenway’s moody lighting amplify the feeling of being elsewhere and make me want to don my jacket. The cottage has particularly appealing rough textured walls with iron coat hooks. Interesting note: a length of a stick appears in each of the three acts used for various purposes. Curious.

Story lines are varied. (There may be some spoilers here…)

“In the Shadow of the Glen” begins with a dead body lying covered on a twin metal framed bed. This is Dan Burke (Eric Griffith) who may not be as dead as initially thought. His discontented wife, Nora (Melissa King), entertains a wandering tramp (Jeremy Earl) and Michael Dara (Seth Wichman), a younger man who is romantically interested in her. Conversations that probably should not be overheard by the not-quite-dead are funny, but not as hilarious as Griffith arising with wild hair and big reactions.

Eric Griffith as Dan Burke in In the Shadow of the Glen

“The Paddy Pedlar” revolves around the arrival of a Pedlar (Murphy Scott Wulfgar) who totes a heavy bag on his back. Ooshla (Daniel Dorner) is a self proclaimed rogue who prides himself on stealing, yet seems to regret the same. Assisted by Matthias (Jeremy Earl) he plots to steal the bag from the Pedlar when they are surprised by its contents.

Murphy Scott Wulfgar (The Paddy Pedlar) and Daniel Dorner (Ooshla) in The Paddy Pedlar

“Riders to the Sea” focuses on a mother’s grief over the loss of her sons. Charlene J.B. Willoughby is the distraught mother, Maurya. She has already lost five of her sons to the unforgiving sea and is waiting to hear the fate of her son Michael who has been missing for several days. Her daughters Cathleen (Melissa King) and Nora (Katt Walsh) are waiting with her while hiding information about Michael. The youngest son Bartley (Seth Wichman) is determined to take his horses to sell via the sea even though his mother begs him not to go. She withholds her blessings as he leaves and may come to regret that. Maurya’s grief is powerful, but mitigated with a sense of resignation over destiny and the inevitability of death.

Charleen J.B. Willoughby as Maurya in Riders to the Sea

I may have overshared the plot points, but it takes concentration to follow the Irish dialects and unfamiliar culture and not miss a thing. This is no shallow theatre.

Here are the reasons you should take a trip to Ireland with BSB:

The stories are interesting and definitely not the run of the mill.

The direction and crew are impressive.

The actors are some of the best in all of the Omaha metro.

Performances are: March 19-29. Thursday, Friday and Saturday showtimes are 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees are 2:00 pm. Tickets are available online at https://www.bsbtheatre.com/thunderandturf.

Photo Credit: Mark Kahl

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