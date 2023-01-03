RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 03, 2023  
Rent comes to Omaha Community Playhouse this year! Performances run February 10 - March 19, 2023.

The cultural phenomenon that has inspired audiences for a quarter century.

A raw and emotional year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize, this iconic rock musical has become a cultural touchstone, rite of passage and source of joy and strength for millions.

Disclaimer: Contains adult content and language.




FENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month Photo
FENCES Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
Fences by August Wilson comes to Omaha Community Playhouse's Hawks Mainstage next month!
Interview: Michael W. Smith of BALSAM HILLS PRESENTS CHRISTMAS WITH MICHAEL W. SMITH at Or Photo
Interview: Michael W. Smith of BALSAM HILLS PRESENTS CHRISTMAS WITH MICHAEL W. SMITH at Orpheum Theater
I grew up in a musical family. My grandmother was my piano teacher and she actually lived with us pretty much my whole life until I moved to Nashville. I remember going to Davidson's Record Shop in Huntington, West Virginia and getting the the single to Let It Be and I Want to Hold Your Hand by the Beatles.
Interview: Gabriela Carrillo of SIX at Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Gabriela Carrillo of SIX at Orpheum Theater
BroadwayWorld in Omaha had a chance to sit down with one of the reigning queens of the highly anticipated national touring production of Six, Gabriela Carrillo, for an in-depth discussion about life, theater, and the smash hit musical that is making waves wherever it plays.
PREDICTOR, A New Play About The Inventor Of The Home Pregnancy Test, To Premiere In 2023 Photo
PREDICTOR, A New Play About The Inventor Of The Home Pregnancy Test, To Premiere In 2023
Angels Theatre Company will present the premiere of PREDICTOR, a play based on the real-life story of Margaret Crane who, in 1967, defied all odds and expectations to become the inventor of the first home pregnancy test.

