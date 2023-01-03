RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
Performances run February 10 - March 19, 2023.
Rent comes to Omaha Community Playhouse this year! Performances run February 10 - March 19, 2023.
The cultural phenomenon that has inspired audiences for a quarter century.
A raw and emotional year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize, this iconic rock musical has become a cultural touchstone, rite of passage and source of joy and strength for millions.
Disclaimer: Contains adult content and language.
Related Stories View More Omaha Stories