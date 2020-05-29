RAVE ON! Opens June 11 at Omaha Community Playhouse

Billy McGuigan's Rave On! The Music of Buddy Holly returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse as an exciting new drive-in concert experience. Rave On! will open Thursday, June 11, in the Playhouse parking lot, which will take on the atmosphere of a '50s rock'n'roll drive-in. The event will be unlike anything audiences have experienced at the Playhouse before: a high-energy, nonstop outdoor concert that features McGuigan and his band performing Buddy Holly's most popular songs. The playlist also includes the hits of fellow rockers like Elvis, the Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. The show runs without intermission.

Rave On! replaces Tara Vaughan's She Rocks, which had been scheduled to run June 11-28 in the Playhouse's Howard Drew Theatre. She Rocks has been canceled. Rave On! will play on all the same dates.

Billy McGuigan has received national attention and critical acclaim for his dynamic take on Buddy Holly hits. The family-friendly show's roots trace back to when McGuigan was cast in the title role of the Omaha Community Playhouse musical Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story. The smash hit led to McGuigan's creation of his own show featuring Buddy Holly's music. Rave On! has broken box office records in theaters across North America. McGuigan is also known for the popular touring shows Yesterday and Today and Rock Twist, which have been performed at the Playhouse for many years.

To ensure audience safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a cashless event requiring a reservation. Cars will be parked in a checkerboard pattern for social distancing. Audience members can choose to bring portable chairs and sit outdoors on the driver's side of the vehicle they came in, but they may mingle only with those who came in their vehicle. No concessions will be sold. No smoking or alcoholic beverages will be permitted. Bathrooms in the Playhouse main lobby will be available, with COVID sanitation and social-distancing observed. Early arrival is recommended to allow extra time for parking. Parking spaces will be assigned as cars arrive. Please, no lining up to park until 90 minutes before showtime.

Tickets, starting at $35 per person, are on sale now and may be purchased by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You