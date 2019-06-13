Piper Monson Of Nebraska City And Drew Sinnard Of Kearney Will Represent Nebraska At The Jimmy Awards In New York

Two Nebraska high school seniors will represent the Cornhusker State at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards' Jimmy Awards in New York later this month.

After a lengthy audition process, Omaha Performing Arts announced tonight that high school seniors Piper Monson and Drew Sinnard were selected as representatives of the Nebraska High School Theater Academy as the top performers of 16 students who auditioned to earn top spots. Drew and Piper received their awards during Omaha Performing Arts' annual Nebraska High School Theater Academy awards ceremony celebrating achievements of Nebraska theatre students Friday, June 7, 2019 at Omaha's Orpheum Theater.

About the finalists

PIPER MONSON, Senior, Lourdes Central Catholic High School

Piper began acting at age five in traveling productions of the Missoula Children's Theatre. Childhood credits include Lofte Community Theatre (Singin' in the Rain, Godspell, Spamalot, The Music Man and Oliver!); Flatwater Shakespeare Company youth productions (The Comedy of Errors); Opera Omaha (Carmen). Piper's high school roles: Mary Poppins (Miss Andrew), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle). Nebraska All State Musical: Grease (Sandy). Dance: Peter Pan (Peter Pan). Omaha Performing Arts: Orpheum 90th Birthday Celebration, others. Awards: NHSTA Outstanding Actress (The Little Mermaid, My Fair Lady). Future Plans: Attend Nebraska Wesleyan to major in Musical Theatre.

DREW SINNARD, Senior, Kearney High School

Drew Sinnard is a recent graduate of Kearney High School and son of Bill and Jennifer Sinnard. Drew's love for musical theater began when he was 11 years old with Crane River Theater's Seussical the Musical (Jojo). Drew's high school roles: Children of Eden (Ham/Abel), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Footloose (Willard), The Addams Family (Uncle Fester), Into the Woods (The Baker). Omaha Performing Arts: NHSTA workshops, master classes, live performances and awards showcase. High School Activities: Thespian Troupe 1811 (Treasurer), football, one act, orchestra, chorale, show choir, Tri M, National Honor Society. Future Plans: Attend University of Central Missouri to major in Musical Theatre Performance.

Finalists will compete on Broadway

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 100,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Best Actress and Best Actor winner from each of these competitions to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway.

The eleventh annual National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known in the Broadway industry as The Jimmy Awards and presented by The Broadway League, will be hosted by Tony Award - winning actor Ben Platt will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in Manhattan.

Now in its sixth year, the Nebraska High School Theater Academy program has expanded to include more than 80 high and middle schools across Nebraska with more than 8,000 students participating this year. Registration for the 2019-2020 school year opens online at NebraskaHSTA.org in August 2018.





