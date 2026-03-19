Photos: THE ROCKET MEN Premieres at Angels Theatre Company

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Angels Theatre Company recently opened the fourth production of The Rocket Men by Crystal Skillman. Directed by Jamie Bullins, this is the third of its National New Play Network Premiere. See photos of the production.

“The Rocket Men explores a fascinating and complicated moment in history—the scientists who helped launch America’s space program after World War II, many of whom had previously worked for Nazi Germany. It’s a story about ambition, discovery, and the moral questions that sometimes sit quietly behind great achievements,” shares critic Amber C. Nore highly recommending the production in Appearing Locally’s review.

Amber goes on to note: “One of the most striking choices is that six women portray the scientists whose work eventually helped send Americans to the moon. It’s a bold theatrical device, and it works beautifully. Instead of feeling like a gimmick, it actually deepens the storytelling and invites the audience to engage with the history in a fresh way… The Rocket Men is exactly the kind of production that reminds me why live theatre matters. It sparks conversation. It makes us think. And it brings people together to experience something meaningful in real time. Productions like this are a gift to our community, and Lincoln is fortunate to have artists and producers willing to bring bold, thought-provoking work to our stage.”

The Angels Theatre Company cast features Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes. The creative Team includes Jamie Bullins (Director/Interim Artistic Director, Angels), Brenna Thompson (Assistant Director/Crew), Stephanie Kahler (Stage Manager/Social Media & PR), Kieran Hoppe (Assistant Stage Manager), Mo Benes (Technical Director), Brenda Davis (Set Designer), Dan Novy (Projections Designer), Michelle Harvey (Lighting Designer), Abigail Phelan (Assistant Lighting Designer), Christy Hernandez (Sound Designer), Hannah Hansen (Costumes Designer), and Julie Enersen (Properties Designer).

The production runs through March 22nd and will include a talk-back with writer Crystal Skillman this Saturday.

Tickets ($23-$39) are available for advance purchase at www.liedcenter.org/event/angels-theatre-companys-rocket-men.

Photo Credit: izzylewis.media



Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes

Harper Allen, Lillian Bornstein, Sasha Dobson, Megan Fangmeyer, Noelle Rodriguez, Lauren Silvernan Durban, and Hannah Tewes