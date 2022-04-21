Photos: First Look at THE GIVER At Omaha Community Playhouse

Get a first look at the Omaha Community Playhouse production of The Giver.

Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a utopian society with no war, no pain and no memories. All of life's choices, from your occupation to your family members, are conveniently dictated by the government to keep things perfectly equal and functional. But when Jonas is chosen by The Giver to bear the memories of his society, past and present, he learns the truth behind his perfect world. Will Jonas fall in line or risk everything to forge a new path?

The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through May 8 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Colin Conces