Photos: First Look at HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING At BLUEBARN Theatre

Get a first look at Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery playing at BLUEBARN Theatre through October 24!

It's nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They've returned home to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

Featuring Thomas Gjere, Suzanne Withem, Anna Jordan, Michael Judah, and Joey Hartshorn.

Directed by Barry Carman. Dramatugy by Rachel Grossman. Set design by Jason Jamerson. Lighting design by Homero Vela. Costume design by Jocelyn Reed. Sound design by Bill Kirby. Properties by Amy Reiner. Fight choreography by Matthew Olsen.

For ticket and more info, visit bluebarn.org/tickets or call (402) 345-1576.