Photos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community Playhouse

The production runs through February 12, 2023.

Jan. 21, 2023  

August Wilson's Fences opened Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The production runs through February 12, 2023, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Check out photos from the production below!

A former African American League baseball player struggles to co-exist with the racial trauma he still carries from his time in the league. When his frustrations lead to a series of tragic choices, his relationships with his wife and son suffer the consequences. Set in the 1950s, Fences is the sixth installment in The American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays by August Wilson that trace the Black experience through 20th century America.

Tickets starting at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132

The cast includes Anthony Montegut, Kerri Forrester, Raydell Cordell III, L. James Wright, Brandon Williams, Eric Jordan, Sr., Hope Haddad, Anavie Lyons, and Brooklyn Montegut.

The production team includes Director Denise Chapman, Associate Director TammyRa', Stage Manager Andrea Haney, Scenic & Lighting Designer Jim Othuse, and Costume Designer Tamara Newson

Photo Credit: Christian Robertson

Anthony Montegut and Kerri Forrester

Anthony Montegut, Kerri Forrester, and Raydell Cordell III




VIVA LIED VEGAS Brings Las Vegas to Lincoln on February 4!  Photo
VIVA LIED VEGAS Brings Las Vegas to Lincoln on February 4! 
For one night only, Las Vegas is taking over the Lied Center! Experience the excitement of Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln as the Friends of Lied non profit organization invites the community to attend a new and exciting Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lied Center.
Gloria Estefans ON YOUR FEET! Coming To Lincoln! Photo
Gloria Estefan's ON YOUR FEET! Coming To Lincoln!
The Lied Center presents a brand new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN to Nebraska this January!
Rave On Productions Announces 2023 Omaha Series Photo
Rave On Productions Announces 2023 Omaha Series
Rave On Productions will open its 2023 Omaha Series with Godspell, the beloved classic from the Grammy and Academy-Award winning composter, Stephen Schwartz. Godspell tells the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and community and will be presented in the newly renovated Benson Theatre. The show features a cast of Omaha favorites including Billy McGuigan as Jesus. Godspell runs February 10 - 26th.
The TADA Theatre To Open Its 15th Anniversary Season With COMPANY in February Photo
The TADA Theatre To Open Its 15th Anniversary Season With COMPANY in February
The award-winning TADA Theatre will open its Fantastic Fifteenth Season by paying tribute to one of the greatest musical theatre composers that the industry has ever had, Stephen Sondheim. The musical is a show that he himself called 'by far the work I am most proud of': the musical masterpiece Company!

