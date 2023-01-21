Photos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community Playhouse

August Wilson's Fences opened Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The production runs through February 12, 2023, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

A former African American League baseball player struggles to co-exist with the racial trauma he still carries from his time in the league. When his frustrations lead to a series of tragic choices, his relationships with his wife and son suffer the consequences. Set in the 1950s, Fences is the sixth installment in The American Century Cycle, a series of ten plays by August Wilson that trace the Black experience through 20th century America.

Tickets starting at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132

The cast includes Anthony Montegut, Kerri Forrester, Raydell Cordell III, L. James Wright, Brandon Williams, Eric Jordan, Sr., Hope Haddad, Anavie Lyons, and Brooklyn Montegut.

The production team includes Director Denise Chapman, Associate Director TammyRa', Stage Manager Andrea Haney, Scenic & Lighting Designer Jim Othuse, and Costume Designer Tamara Newson