Photo Flash: RAGTIME Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse

Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime will open Friday, May 31 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from May 31 through June 30. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

A tragic yet hopeful tale, four-time Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime explores the pursuit of the American dream and the meaning of family. Set in the melting pot of New York City at the turn of the century, the lives of a wealthy white couple, a determined Jewish immigrant and an African American ragtime musician intertwine, creating a rich tapestry of American life. With soaring ballads and a stunning score, these characters are connected by their compassion, belief and resolution that they, too, will find their place in the world.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $32, with ticket prices varying by performance and seating zone. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Colin Conces Photography





