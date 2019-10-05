Opera Omaha Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Opera Omaha will open its 2019/2020 season with the return of Jun Kaneko's Madama Butterfly, his premiere opera production design, which debuted at Opera Omaha in 2006. Since it's opening, Kaneko's Madama Butterfly has painted the stages of San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center, Atlanta Opera, Opera Philadelphia and many others, garnering national acclaim and adoration.

In this stunning production of Puccini's romantic masterpiece, an innocent young Japanese woman swept away by a dashing American naval officer is the heroine of a tragic tale of love, betrayal and, ultimately, sacrifice. With its heartbreaking melodies, Madama Butterfly has earned a place in history as one of the most popular operas of all time.

Conductor Joseph Rescigno and Director Leslie Swackhamer return to Omaha to lead an internationally acclaimed debut cast.

Single tickets for Opera Omaha's 2019/20 Season are priced from $19 to $99. Visit www.ticketomaha.com for further details or call Ticket Omaha's Box Office at (402) 345-0606. Ticket Omaha's Box Office hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. during performance season.

Opera Omaha performances are held at the Orpheum Theater located at 409 S. 16th Street. Downtown Omaha offers a wide variety of parking options, from pay-for-use garages and surface lots to metered parking on the street. Street parking is free after 9:00 p.m. and on Sundays and holidays.

Garage parking is available at public garages and OPPD Energy Plaza on Howard Street between 16th and 17th Streets. For patrons parking at OPPD, exit the OPPD Energy Plaza garage through the Orpheum Skylink and walk directly into the Orpheum Theater third floor lobby.

Production sponsored by Omaha Steaks, The Fred and Eve Simon Charitable Foundation, Holland Foundation, Cindy and Mogens Bay, Gail and Michael Yanney, Conagra Brands and Valmont.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY SPECIAL EVENTS

Please visit https://www.operaomaha.org/events to register and learn more.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You