ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Opens April 12 at Omaha Community Playhouse

One Man, Two Guvnors will open Friday, April 12 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from April 12 through May 5, 2019. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

One Man, Two Guvnors is a side-splitting farce packed with physical comedy and hilarious hijinks, set in 1960s England. When out-of-work Francis becomes employed by two men, he goes to great lengths to serve both employers without them finding out about each other. But soon, cases of mistaken identity and the introduction of several unusual characters begin to thwart his plan. How long will Francis be able to keep them apart? One Man, Two Guvnors premiered in London in 2011 with James Cordon as Francis, a role he reprised in the original Broadway production in 2012, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

OCP will host a British Bash to celebrate opening night of the British-born comedy One Man, Two Guvnors. Patrons with tickets to the opening night performance are invited to attend this free party in the Owen Lobby at OCP beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12. The celebration will feature tea and "biscuits" (cookies) and a British-themed photo booth with wacky props and backdrops. To purchase tickets to opening night, please call the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 or visit OmahaPlayhouse.com.

OCP will host an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance of One Man, Two Guvnors on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. To reserve seats in the ASL viewing area or for additional questions, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

Tickets available for purchase through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office: 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132; (402) 553-0800; OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Colin Conces Photography





