Omaha Performing Arts Swaps CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Omaha Performing Arts has announced that due to a tour scheduling change, Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, set for the Orpheum theater in November 2019, will not be coming to Omaha during the 2019/2020 Season.

Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires says the show will be replaced with Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE July 7-12, 2020 at the Orpheum Theater. "We were disappointed to hear the news of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's tour change. Sometimes changes can happen, and although we made every effort to try to reschedule the show we were unable to do so," said Squires. "ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is a hilarious and heartwarming musical with unforgettable music of one of music's greatest storytellers, Jimmy Buffett."

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!"

Omaha Performing Arts Season ticket holders were informed of the change today. Subscribers will receive tickets on their same performance days and times of the week along with their same seat locations. Individual performance tickets for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will go on sale later in the 2019/2020 Season.

More information on the entire 2019/2020 season is available at TicketOmaha.com and OmahaPerformingArts.org.

Ticket Omaha is the OFFICIAL ticket source for the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying or purchasing illegitimate tickets and should be aware that Omaha Performing Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets from these sources and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





