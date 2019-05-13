Omaha Performing Arts Announces Details for 2019 Jazz on the Green

Live music will fill Omaha's Turner Park this summer when Omaha Performing Arts presents the extraordinarily popular summer series, Jazz on the Green. The free outdoor concerts run six consecutive Thursdays, from July 11 to August 15, 2019. Jazz on the Green is sponsored by Mutual of Omaha. Media Sponsors are KETV, KIOS Radio and the Omaha World-Herald.

2019 Jazz on the Green Lineup

July 11, 2019 - Big Sam's Funky Nation

Known for a boisterous blend of funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop and a whole lot of Southern charm, Big Sam's Funky Nation might very well be The Big Easy's best kept secret. Merging bounce energy and jazz virtuosity, the band is known for their blend of jazz and hip-hop.

July 18, 2019 - Pinettes Brass Band

The Original Pinettes Brass Band, the world's only all-female brass band, brings New Orleans Jazz and hip-hop beats. From a school teacher to the head of a technology department, these ladies have full schedules. Their dream is to travel worldwide and show everyone that music is a universal language.

July 25, 2019 - Paa Kow and his Afro-Fusion Orchestra

Paa Kow blends rhythm and artistry from his home with jazz and African roots to build his own Afro-Fusion sound. Paa Kow's deep groove and prodigious talent reveal a unique ability to speak to listeners with his drums, inspiring a profound spiritual conversation and fulfilling his vision to spread the music and culture of his homeland by touring the world with his Afro-Fusion Orchestra.

August 1, 2019 - Big Wade and BLACK SWAN Theory

Get ready to get down with Big Wade & The BLACK SWAN Theory! Frontman Lewade "Big Wade" Millinar is a pioneer of Nebraska's soul music scene. The Omaha natives deliver an effortlessly cool blend of R&B, soul, funk and jazz. This group performances include timeless music and fused genres and sounds to provide a unique experience each time.

August 8, 2019 - Marcos & Sabor

Omaha's own Marcos & Sabor brings the heat to Jazz on the Green! The returning fan-favorite mixes bachata, blues, ballads and more into a dance-worthy mix of Latin jazz. A master on the guitar, Marcos Mora, was a co-recipient of the Omaha Entertainment Awards Best Live Ethnic Group. He has shared a stage with some of the best, including legendary new age rock group Mannheim Steamroller. This band's sizzlin' sounds will have people of all ages on their feet!

August 15, 2019 - Darcy Malone and the Tangle

This New Orleans band knows how to get you moving and grooving! Malone is no stranger to performing. She is the daughter of the legendary singer from the Radiators, Dave Malone and Suzy Malone, founding member of the Pfister Sisters. The band delivers a unique blend of blues, rock and alternative music.

***All performances are at 7:30 PM. Preshow entertainment begins at 6:30 PM.***

Opening artists to be announced

Omaha Performing Arts is once again partnering with Omaha's youth artist development program, BluesEd, in 2019. Local youth bands will offer preshow entertainment for selected performances. Other preshow performers include UNO jazz musicians and more. A full list of opening performers will be announced soon.

No tickets needed

All Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing concerts are free to the public. No reservations or tickets needed. The circular area of Turner Park with a direct view of the stage opens at 5:00 PM each week. Blankets and chairs are welcomed. Midtown Crossing restaurants will offer grilled foods, concessions and beverages each week. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park. Hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are allowed.

There are two parking garages, easily accessible from Farnam Street, Harney Street, Dodge Street and 33rd Street. For Jazz on the Green event days only, garage parking is free from 5-11 PM.

Mutual of Omaha will have its surface lots and parking garage open to the public for free beginning at 5 PM. Mutual of Omaha's surface lots are located at 36th and Dodge Streets; between 35th Avenue and 34th Street off of Dodge; and at 35th and Farnam streets. The parking garage is accessible from 35th Avenue between Dodge and Farnam streets. Metered Parking is also available.





