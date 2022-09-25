Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in October

The show will run on the Howard Drew Stage from October 7 – November 6

Register for Omaha News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  
Omaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in October

The Cake opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, October 7. A celebrated North Carolina baker is thrilled to finally design a wedding cake for her goddaughter. But when she learns the marriage is between two women, she begins to feel conflicted. A surprising and sweet take on a modern-day controversy, seeped in humor and warmth. Disclaimer: Contains adult language and brief nudity.

The show will run on the Howard Drew Stage from October 7 - November 6, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

After the show on Friday, October 7, the public is invited to an "Opening Night Celebration" for The Cake.

The cast includes Kathleen Combs as Della, Doug Rothgeb as Tim, Roz Parr as Jen, and Delaney Jackson as Macy.

Production Team

Director - Kim Clark-Kaczmarek
Assistant Director - Amber Franklin
Stage Manager - Paige Amick
Sound Designer - John Gibilisco
Scene & Lighting Designer - Sophie Knauss and Erica Maholmes
Costume Designer - Lindsay Pape


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


GODSPELL to Open at TADA Theatre in OctoberGODSPELL to Open at TADA Theatre in October
September 22, 2022

The musical favorite, Godspell is set to open at the award-winning TADA Theatre on October 13th. The show is set in a park filled with a group of eclectic people of all ages when a man appears to them and begins to share important stories and tales that change their lives as they learn lessons of kindness, tolerance and love.
Lied Center and Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Present Groundbreaking New Performance ExperienceLied Center and Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Present Groundbreaking New Performance Experience
September 21, 2022

Step into the world of The Wilds – a new mixed reality performance experience where movement instantly becomes music as emerging technology allows dancers to create an immersive journey of sound, light, and visual media in real time. Part mythology, part utopian vision, The Wilds fuses live dancers with motion capture technology and real-time animation inspiring a profound bond of a shared, collective experience.
The Lied Center Presents DANNY ELFMAN WEEK In LincolnThe Lied Center Presents DANNY ELFMAN WEEK In Lincoln
September 19, 2022

FOAudiences from Lincoln and beyond are invited to experience a full week of events celebrating iconic composer and performer Danny Elfman, whose celebrated film scores include Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Pee Wee's Big Adventure, and many more!
14-year-old Omaha Composer Will Have Omaha Symphony Masterworks Debut and a World Premiere14-year-old Omaha Composer Will Have Omaha Symphony Masterworks Debut and a World Premiere
September 16, 2022

14 year old composer Winston Schneider will have his Omaha Symphony Masterworks Debut and a World Premiere for 'Anniversary Orchestra' on September 23 and 24th. This commissioned new work celebrates 50 years of programming for Omaha's classical music station, KVNO. It will be performed at the 'Elgar and Bolero' concert, and conducted by Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl.
Lied Center Season Kicks Off With Jazz Legend Diana Krall!Lied Center Season Kicks Off With Jazz Legend Diana Krall!
September 15, 2022

Jazz superstar Diana Krall will make her Lied Center debut on October 2, 2022, kicking off the spectacular 2022-2023 Lied Center season! 