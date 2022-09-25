Omaha Community Playhouse to Present THE CAKE in October

The Cake opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, October 7. A celebrated North Carolina baker is thrilled to finally design a wedding cake for her goddaughter. But when she learns the marriage is between two women, she begins to feel conflicted. A surprising and sweet take on a modern-day controversy, seeped in humor and warmth. Disclaimer: Contains adult language and brief nudity.



The show will run on the Howard Drew Stage from October 7 - November 6, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

After the show on Friday, October 7, the public is invited to an "Opening Night Celebration" for The Cake.

The cast includes Kathleen Combs as Della, Doug Rothgeb as Tim, Roz Parr as Jen, and Delaney Jackson as Macy.

Production Team

Director - Kim Clark-Kaczmarek

Assistant Director - Amber Franklin

Stage Manager - Paige Amick

Sound Designer - John Gibilisco

Scene & Lighting Designer - Sophie Knauss and Erica Maholmes

Costume Designer - Lindsay Pape