Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line Up

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the titles to be produced during their 99th season, which will run from August 2023 through June 2024. OCP also shared that the new Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol is Cork Ramer, who has played Scrooge on the Nebraska Theatre Caravan tour of A Christmas Carol for 18 years. Subscriptions for OCP's 2023/24 season are now available for purchase through the OCP Box Office at 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132 or by phone at (402) 553-0800.

Clyde's

By Lynn Nottage

August 18-September 17, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

Fresh from Broadway, Clyde's is serving up fire and ferocity. Famous for sandwiches and second chances, Clyde's is where previously incarcerated individuals who are part of a transition program work with pride and resilience while showing great reverence to sandwiches. As the employees strive for redemption, the restaurant owner, Clyde, ensures they can't leave their own purgatory. Full of dark humor, Clyde's shows that a fresh start is attainable...if you pay the price.

Disclaimer: Contains adult language and content

Beautiful The Carole King Musical

Book by Douglas McGrath, Words and Music By Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

September 15-October 15, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Tony Award winner Beautiful The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of singer/songwriter Carole King's remarkable life, her journey to fame, and the mammoth impact she and her work had on the music industry. While not without strife and heartache, King's story and unbreakable spirit will capture your heart. With songs like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," and, of course, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Carole King's music is the soundtrack of a generation.

Presenting Sponsor: Mutual of Omaha

Artistic Team Sponsor: Security National Bank

Pipeline

By Dominique Morisseau

October 6-November 5, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

Where does the pipeline to prison begin? A gripping, thought-provoking, harrowing drama, Pipeline is the journey of a mother and educator who tries desperately to keep both her son and her students on straight-and-narrow paths. Masterful storytelling woven with cinematic elements, Pipeline is an examination of the American education system and the obstacles that students, educators, and parents encounter to achieve success.

Disclaimer: Contains adult language and content

*A Christmas Carol

Written by Charles Dickens, Adapted by Charles Jones, Musical Orchestration by John. J. Bennett

November 17-December 23, 2023

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol! Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. The must-see holiday event for the entire family, filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets.



*Special Event-Not part of the regular season series.

Presenting Sponsor: FNBO

Artistic Team Sponsor: Omaha Steaks

Bakery & Special Effects Sponsor: Rotella's

*Sister's Christmas Catechism

November 24-December 23, 2023

Howard Drew Theatre

Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold is a holiday extravaganza full of laughs and audience participation. A brassy and bossy nun formally known as "Sister" retells the nativity story and unwraps the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages-whatever happened to the Magi's gold? Employing her scientific tools, assisted by a local choir and audience banter, Sister delivers a humorous and irresistible satire that will keep you on your toes.



*Special Event-Not part of the regular season series.

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer

January 26-February 18, 2024

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Tony Award Winner The Play that Goes Wrong is the side-splitting farce that has taken the theatrical world by storm. Called "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen" (The Huffington Post), this tour de force is filled with mayhem, pratfalls and a set that has a life of its own. A masterpiece of malfunction, The Play that Goes Wrong is the can't-miss theatrical experience of the season.



Cabaret

Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, Book by Joe Masteroff

February 23-March 30, 2024

Howard Drew Theatre

Winner of 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival, Cabaret is one of the most groundbreaking musicals of the 20th Century. Set in Germany as the Nazi party gains power, the iconic Emcee welcomes audiences ("Willkommen") to the seedy Kit Kat Klub where performer Sally Bowles has a rendezvous with an American writer. You'll be transported to another time with iconic songs such as "Maybe this Time" and "Cabaret."

Disclaimer: Contains adult situations

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

By Ken Ludwig

March 8-30, 2024

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Packed with quick changes and zany characters, Baskerville is a must-see mystery. Five actors play more than 40 characters to bring this classic novel to life. Sherlock Holmes and Watson are on a mission to solve the family curse of the Baskervilles. An energetic and thrilling rendition of a class Sherlock Holmes mystery, this classic whodunit is a complete delight from start to finish.

Presenting Sponsor: Physicians Mutual

Chicken and Biscuits

By Douglas Lyons

April 19-May 12, 2024

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Who knew a funeral could be so fun? Laughter and love seep from this uproarious new family comedy. When the Jenkins family comes together to celebrate the life of their patriarch, skeletons in the closet are revealed. Family members at odds are challenged to accept each other for who they are - the good, the bad, the ugly, and the hilarious. Love and commitment to family is at the heart of Chicken and Biscuits.

Disclaimer: Contains mild adult language

Hello, Dolly!

Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, Book by Michael Stewart, Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder

May 31-June 30, 2024

Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Winner of 15 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival, Hello, Dolly! is classic musical theatre at its finest. Hello, Dolly! is bursting with showmanship, glamour, romance, dance, humor, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. Whether you're new to Dolly! or you've seen her 100 times, this colossal production is bound to be historic.

Producing Partner: Valmont

