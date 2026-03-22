Omaha Community Playhouse Announces 2026-27 Theatre Season

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The Omaha Community Playhouse unveiled its eagerly awaited 2026–27 season, presenting a slate of live performances designed to uplift, captivate, and resonate with audiences.

From the heartfelt and nostalgic to the reimagined and laugh-out-loud funny, this season offers something for every theater lover. Season subscriptions are now available.

The 2026–27 season is the first fully programmed by Artistic Director Vincent Orduna and Associate Artistic Director Brandon-Box Higdem, who stepped into their roles in July 2025. Their inaugural lineup highlights a compelling collection of productions that showcase the remarkable breadth of Omaha-based talent. Whether you’re a longtime patron or experiencing OCP for the first time, “Season 102” promises memorable moments that honor the transformative power and escape of live theater.

The beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol also returns for its 51st year.

OCP maintains two theatres, the 550-seat Hawks Mainstage, and the 200+-seat Howard Drew.

2026-27 Productions

Come from Away

September 11 – October 11, 2026 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

When the world stops, a small town opens its doors. The inspiring true story of 7,000 strangers from around the globe stranded in Gander, Newfoundland in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, proving community can become home when humanity leads the way.

Evil Dead The Musical

October 2 – November 8, 2026 | Howard Drew Theatre

Book and Lyrics by George Reinblatt | Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt

Bloody, ridiculous, and wickedly fun. A scream-worthy cult classic! A weekend getaway turns into outrageous chaos when friends face the supernatural. Beneath the splatter lies a story of loyalty, survival, and standing together when everything falls apart.

A Christmas Carol

November 20 – December 20, 2026 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

By Charles Dickens | Adapted by Charles Jones Musical Orchestration by John J. Bennett

Omaha’s favorite Holiday tradition in its 51st year at OCP! Ebenezer Scrooge journeys through past, present, and future to rediscover compassion and connection. This timeless holiday classic reminds us that redemption begins with opening our hearts.

Dear Evan Hansen

January 15 – February 7, 2027 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

By Steven Levenson | Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical! A lonely teenager longs for belonging and connection. As he becomes entwined with a grieving family, Evan learns how honesty, empathy, and courage can help broken hearts heal.

Pride & Prejudice

February 12 – March 14, 2027 | Howard Drew Theatre

By Kate Hamill | Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

Bold and hilarious, Jane Austen like you’ve never seen. Elizabeth Bennet navigates love, pride, and family expectations in this witty reimagining of Jane Austen's classic. A joyful celebration of understanding, resilience, and the bonds that create home.

Into the Woods

March 5 – March 27, 2027 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim | Book by James Lapine

The fantastical musical tale – and Tony Award winner! Fairytale characters pursue their wishes and discover every choice matters. When challenges arise, they must unite, rebuild, and redefine family in this moving story of responsibility and resilience.

Noises Off

April 16 – May 9, 2027 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

By Michael Frayn

An outrageously hilarious, laugh-out-loud disaster! A chaotic theatre troupe struggles to keep their show — and themselves — together. Behind the laughter lies a tribute to teamwork, perseverance, and the beautifully messy family formed backstage.

The Roommate

May 7 – June 6, 2027 | Howard Drew Theatre

By Jen Silverman

A witty and wild dark comedy, full of surprises. Two unlikely housemates discover friendship, vulnerability, and belonging through shared space and life's changes. A tender story about aging, chosen family, and finding home in each other.

Mean Girls

May 28 – June 27, 2027 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

By Tina Fey | Music by Jeff Richmond | Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

The hit musical based on the iconic film from comedy legend Tina Fey. New student Cady Heron navigates high school hierarchies and discovers that true confidence comes from kindness and authenticity. A vibrant reminder that belonging begins with being yourself.

In addition to its regular season and Holiday productions, OCP will a youth productions associated with its Shirlee and Henry Fonda Theatre Academy. Puffs will be presented August 21 – 29, 2026.

Season Subscriptions, with a range of packages and price points, are available for purchase on the Omaha Community Playhouse website at www.OmahaPlayhouse.com or at the OCP Box Office at 6915 Cass Street in Omaha or by calling (402) 553-0800.

Season ticket packages, ranging from the full season to offerings of five and three show bundles, offer outstanding value, including the benefits of early access to ticketing, free onsite parking, and free and flexible ticket exchanges. A Young Professionals package is also available for those age 21-45.

Individual tickets for each production will be for sale at later dates.