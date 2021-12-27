Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse in February

Performances will runÂ FebruaryÂ 11 - MarchÂ 13, 2022.

Outside Mullingar will be performed at Omaha Community Playhouse in 2022. Performances will run February 11 - March 13, 2022.

This charming romantic comedy follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland. Rosemary secretly fell in love with Anthony at age six, but after a bout with heartbreak, Anthony swore off women forever. The now middle-aged pair must overcome their own aloofness - as well as a family property dispute - to finally find their way to one another.

Learn more at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/outside-mullingar/.


