ONCE Opens Next Week at Omaha Community Playhouse

Once will open Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Feb. 28 through March 22. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $24 for adults and $18 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Winner of eight Tony Awards® and based on the Oscar®-winning film, Once is the achingly beautiful tale of unexpected love between Guy, an Irish musician, and Girl, a Czech immigrant. The uplifting score-featuring the Academy Award®-winning single, "Falling Slowly,"-is performed entirely on stage, with the actors doubling as orchestra musicians. Equal parts touching and inspiring, Once reminds us of music's unique ability to forge deep, unspoken connections in our lives.

OCP will host an audio-described performance of Once for people who are blind or people with vision impairments on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

Production Dates: Feb. 28 - March 22, 2020 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Adult tickets: $24 - $50; varies by performance

Student tickets: $18 - $25; varies by performance

Tickets available for purchase through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office: 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132; (402) 553-0800; OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Director: Kimberly Faith Hickman

Cast:

Nathaniel Belshan - Emcee ("MC")

Jonathan Berger - Andrej

Jim Boggess - Eamon

Thomas Gjere - Bank Manager

Jay Hanson - Guy

Joey Hartshorn - Baruska

Ejanae Hume - Reza

Sean Johnson - Billy

Don Keelan-White - DA

Melissa King - Girl

Hannah McQuay-Ramsgard - Ex-Girlfriend

Jesse White - Svec

Anina Frey - Ivonka

Holly Hirsch - Ivonka

Brinlee Roeder - Ivonka

Production:

Kimberly Faith Hickman - Director/Choreographer

Assistant Director - Robyn Helwig

Music Director - Jim Boggess

Stage Manager - Steve Priesman

Scene/Lighting Designer - Jim Othuse

Costume Designer - Amanda Fehlner

Sound Designer - John Gibilisco

Sound Designer - Tim Burkhart

Production Coordinator - Greg Scheer

Properties - Darin Kuehler





