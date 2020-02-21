ONCE Opens Next Week at Omaha Community Playhouse
Once will open Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Feb. 28 through March 22. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $24 for adults and $18 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
Winner of eight Tony Awards® and based on the Oscar®-winning film, Once is the achingly beautiful tale of unexpected love between Guy, an Irish musician, and Girl, a Czech immigrant. The uplifting score-featuring the Academy Award®-winning single, "Falling Slowly,"-is performed entirely on stage, with the actors doubling as orchestra musicians. Equal parts touching and inspiring, Once reminds us of music's unique ability to forge deep, unspoken connections in our lives.
OCP will host an audio-described performance of Once for people who are blind or people with vision impairments on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.
Production Dates: Feb. 28 - March 22, 2020 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre
Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: Adult tickets: $24 - $50; varies by performance
Student tickets: $18 - $25; varies by performance
Tickets available for purchase through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office: 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132; (402) 553-0800; OmahaPlayhouse.com.
Director: Kimberly Faith Hickman
Cast:
- Nathaniel Belshan - Emcee ("MC")
- Jonathan Berger - Andrej
- Jim Boggess - Eamon
- Thomas Gjere - Bank Manager
- Jay Hanson - Guy
- Joey Hartshorn - Baruska
- Ejanae Hume - Reza
- Sean Johnson - Billy
- Don Keelan-White - DA
- Melissa King - Girl
- Hannah McQuay-Ramsgard - Ex-Girlfriend
- Jesse White - Svec
- Anina Frey - Ivonka
- Holly Hirsch - Ivonka
- Brinlee Roeder - Ivonka
Production:
- Kimberly Faith Hickman - Director/Choreographer
- Assistant Director - Robyn Helwig
- Music Director - Jim Boggess
- Stage Manager - Steve Priesman
- Scene/Lighting Designer - Jim Othuse
- Costume Designer - Amanda Fehlner
- Sound Designer - John Gibilisco
- Sound Designer - Tim Burkhart
- Production Coordinator - Greg Scheer
- Properties - Darin Kuehler