Lloyd Suh's THE CHINESE LADY to be Presented at Bluebarn Theatre This Month

The Chinese Lady follows the true story of the first woman from China to enter America.

Mar. 09, 2023  
The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh will run at Bluebarn Theatre, directed by Wai Yim, from March 30th - April 23rd.

About the Production

Brought from Guangzhou in 1834 as an "exotic oddity" The Chinese Lady follows the true story of the first woman from China to enter America. Afong Moy is paraded around for the American public to indulge their voyeuristic curiosities by delivering a performance of her "ethnicity." Over the course of 55 years, Afong Moy begins to challenge her views of herself, her culture in the hands of others, and her disconnect from her homeland while grappling with her search for her own identity in America.

"By the end of Mr. Suh's extraordinary play, we look at Afong and see whole centuries of American history. She's no longer the Chinese lady. She is us." ~The New York Times

Featuring:

Cast:

Lisa Tejero as Afong Moy and Jimmy Nguyen as Atung

Creatives:

Dramaturg: Bindi Kang

Scenic Design: Bill VanDeest

Costume Design: Izumi Inaba

Lighting Design: Maya Bredenkamp

Performances & Tickets

March 30th - April 22nd | Thurs-Sat @ 7:30pm

Sun., April. 2nd, 23rd @ 2:00pm; Sun., April 16th @ 6:00pm

*ASL Performance Thursday, April 13th

General Admission ($37) and Educator | Healthcare | Military ($32) tickets are available at bluebarn.org or through the box office @ 402.345.1576




