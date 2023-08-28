Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music Opens 59th Season With the Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley Trio

The performance is on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music opens their 59th season at Saint Paul United Methodist Church with the Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley Trio. This concert includes the music of Brahms, Beethoven, Rota, and d'Riveria. 

Pianist Anna Polonsky is widely in demand as a soloist and chamber musician. In addition to performing, she serves on the piano faculty of Vassar College, and in the summer at the Marlboro and Kneisel Hall chamber music festivals. Ms. Polonsky is a Steinway Artist.

A Yale University faculty member since 1987, clarinetist David Shifrin is artistic director of Yale’s Chamber Music Society series and Yale in New York, a concert series at Carnegie Hall

Cellist Peter Wiley enjoys a prolific career as a performer and teacher. He is currently on the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Bard College Conservatory of Music.





