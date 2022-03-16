Lied Center Announces Summer Camps for Young Artists

The Lied Center will welcome talented students from Nebraska and beyond to arts summer camps in 2022!

Lied Center Triple Threat Broadway Intensive 2022

June 27-July 1, 2022

The Lied Center is excited to provide young talented performers in Nebraska with its annual Summer Broadway Intensive. High school students (entering 9th grade through recent graduates) are invited to start their summer with a transformative experience with the Lied Center. In this week-long camp geared toward intermediate-advanced students interested in a career in musical theater, three Broadway and professional theatre artists will lead classes to strengthen skills in voice, dance and acting with the goal of developing specialized skills and tools.

Leading the Lied Center Triple Threat Broadway Intensive will once again be Tony Award-winning Broadway Music Director Jason Michael Webb, who will work with each student individually. Additional instructors are film and TV acting coach Lelund Durond Thompson and dancer Katie Pohlman.

The application process is open now, and submissions will be reviewed until May 1 or until all spots are filled. Tuition for the 5-day intensive is $315 per participant, optional housing on the UNL campus is an additional $205, and need-based scholarships are available for both tuition and housing. For more information or to submit your audition and application, please visit our website at liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.

Lied Center Piano Academy 2022

July 11-15, 2022

The Lied Center Piano Circle, Lied staff and the Glenn Korff School of Music are excited to host the annual Lied Center Piano Academy. This camp is an exceptional experience for talented young pianists (entering 9th grade through recent high school graduates). Students will participate in private lessons, masterclasses, career development workshops, practice skills, and performance practice, all while building relationships with other young pianist who share their passion for music.

The Lied Center is thrilled to welcome back Dr. Paul Barnes as Artistic Director of the LCPA. Dr. Barnes is the Marguerite Scribante Professor of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music and has been a part of the Academy since its inception.

The Academy Artist for 2021 is Jeannette Fang, who will be joined by GKSOM faculty and additional professional teaching artists. Jeannette Fang, along with GKSOM faculty and guest professional teaching artists, will provide young talented pianists intensive training to raise their level of performance, engage in thought-provoking workshops, and help develop life-long relationships with other serious young pianists.

Tuition for The Academy is $315 per participant, optional housing on the UNL campus is an additional $205, and need-based scholarships are available for both tuition and housing. For more information or to submit an audition application, please visit liedcenter.org/pianoacademy.

All Lied Center camps will adhere to current University of Nebraska-Lincoln COVID safety guidelines.