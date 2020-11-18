Kearney Community Theatre Cancels INSPECTING CAROL

The Kearney Community Theatre has canceled its previously announced performance of Inspecting Carol, NTV reports.

The production was originally set to run December 10-20, 2020,

The KCT Board of Directors will communicate any other changes to their patrons via email, their website and social media pages.

Season Ticket Holders can check their website or contact the Box Office for information regarding their tickets.

Read more on NTV.

The next scheduled show at the theatre is Murder on the Orient Express, currently slated for Thursday February 18, 2021 - Sunday February 28, 2021. Learn more at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/shows-tickets/.

Shows View More Omaha Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You