Karen Sokolof Javitch and Elaine Jabenis-Written Princess Diana Musical to be Remounted in Omaha in February

JMR Productions today announced that Princess Diana the Musical creators Karen Sokolof Javitch and Elaine Jabenis will re-release a revised version of their musical in February 2020, as the world is once again fixated on England's royalty.

"Like millions of people in the world, I was devastated when Princess Diana was killed in a car crash. Writing this musical has been a way of paying homage to Diana's life and sharing her message of hope and compassion with new generations. It is an incredible story which is fascinating to bring to life," says Javitch.

"Our musical about the 'People's Princess' has already been shown in many cities to enthusiastic audiences. But this new version is surely to delight even more theater-goers!" explains Javitch. The story begins with the courtship of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles and travels through their life together in song and dance.

"We are aware of a new production company's premiere of another musical about Diana on Broadway. But since so many people can't afford to travel to New York and pay high Broadway tickets prices, we encourage you to bring Princess Diana the Musical to life in your own city!"

Karen Sokolof Javitch wrote the songs and Elaine Jabenis co-authored the book with Karen. "The touching story journeys in song with "The People's Princess" as an unknown 17-year old to becoming the most famous woman in the world. With over 25 original songs, Princess Diana, the Musical captures the grace, charm, compassion and style that was Diana. "I wrote the song, 'Hope in my Heart', because that is truly what Diana gave us...hope.

Listen to one of the songs below!



https://jmrproductions.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Hope-in-my-Heart.mp3

"Audience reviews and ticket sales exceeded our expectations," Javitch exclaimed. "Some theaters added more dates because of the high demand to see the show."

Karen has written and produced 15 CD's covering love, marriage, kids, exercise, education, teens and in case things do not work out, a Divorce CD. Karen's 4 musicals have been featured around the country in schools and theatres, her music has been in 3 TV shows and 2 movies as well. Through her music, she has raised over $350,000 for various charities.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You