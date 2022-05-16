KINKY BOOTS Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse This Month

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of Kinky Boots will open Friday, May 27, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through June 6 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance.

Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Flashy, inspiring and downright fun, Kinky Boots is the heartwarming Broadway musical - and winner of six Tony Awards® - thrilling audiences around the world. Following the death of his father, Charlie Price reluctantly agrees to return to his hometown to take over the family's failing shoe factory. Inspiration strikes when he meets Lola, an outspoken and unapologetic drag queen in need of a sturdy pair of exotic boots. The unlikely pair cobble a heartwarming tale of acceptance and friendship told through dazzling choreography and the intoxicating music of Cyndi Lauper.

Production: Kinky Boots

Credits: Book by Harvey Fierstein | Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper | Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell | Based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots | Written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

Production Dates: May 27 - June 26, 2022

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132

Directed By: Stephen Santa