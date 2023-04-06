JAGGED LITTLE PILL Brings the Music of Alanis Morissette to Life on Stage This Month!

Jagged Little Pill, the critically-acclaimed new musical featuring the music of Alanis Morissette makes its Nebraska debut this April!

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times)

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill will be at the Lied Center for 7 performances on April 25-30, 2023. April 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30pm and April 29 & 30 at 2:00pm. Tickets are available at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. Students are half price!

Ignited by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - JAGGED LITTLE PILL features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t", "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Heidi Blickenstaff is currently leading the North American tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL as "Mary Jane Healy." Following the pandemic shutdown, Heidi Blickenstaff reopened JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway as "Mary Jane Healy", and later shared the role with her friend Elizabeth Stanley. Two stars sharing a leading role in this way was unprecedented in the Broadway community and set a new standard for mothers in the Broadway workplace. Prior to JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Heidi developed and originated the role of Katherine in Disney's Freaky Friday for Disney Channel and Disney on Broadway. She also originated the role of Bea in Something Rotten!, for which she received Grammy and Outer Critics nominations, and has appeared on Broadway in shows including The Addams Family (Alice), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), [title of show] (Heidi), and The Full Monty.

Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Please note: This production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence that some may find triggering.

