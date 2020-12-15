Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holland Performing Arts Center to Present Ranky Tanky This February

Ranky Tanky’s music ranges from playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from soulful spirituals to delicate lullabies.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Translated loosely as "Work It," or "Get Funky!" Grammy Award winning Ranky Tanky performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture with mixtures of gospel, funk, R&B and jazz. Ranky Tanky's music ranges from playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from soulful spirituals to delicate lullabies.

The group features singer Quiana Parler, singer/guitarist Clay Ross, trumpeter/singer Charlton Singleton, bassist Kevin Hamilton, and drummer Quentin Baxter, accomplished artists have come together to revive a "Heartland of American Music" born in their own backyards.

Learn more here.



