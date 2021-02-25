Fox Theater Officially Opens at Allen's Opera House in Cozad

New movie theatre in Cozad, The Fox Theater, held its grand opening at Allen's Opera House on February 19, Lexington Clipper-Herald reports.

Cozad has not had a movie theater in over a decade, after the Rialto Theatre, which opened in 1921, closed in 2008.

The CDC decided to purchase the historic Allen's Opera House to house the new movie house. In October 2020, the theater received a $40,000 donation from The Home Agency and BHA Real Estate.

The first movies to be shown in the new theater were the Croods 2, News of the World and Wonder Woman 1984.

The theater features state of the art laser projection and sound equipment, the first of its kind equipped in any theater in the country.

The theater is open seven days a week, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Visit www.watchthefox.com to see what movies are being offered.

