FUN HOME TheÂ Musical Makes Lincoln Premiere

TADA Productions, Inc. proudly presents the Lincoln premiere of the TONY award winning musical Fun Home.

Based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, with music by Jeanine Tesori (Shrek The Musical, Caroline, or Change) and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest and moving story that takes us on a cathartic journey of seeing our parents through grown-up eyes. The winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The brilliant storytelling moves between the past and the present, while Alison relives her unique childhood and her discoveries into adulthood.

The cast includes Rachel Pickrel as Alison, Allie Works as Small Alison, Matthew Clegg as Bruce Bechdel, Victoria Handford as Medium Alison, Cris Rook as Helen Bechdel, Sam Maser as Christian Bechdel, Vincent Taddeucci as John Bechdel, Amanda King as Joan and Jared Flodman as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy.

Fun Home is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction by Cris Rook, choreography by Mandi Maser, stage management by Maitland Thompson, assistant direction by David Grabarkewitz, assistant musical direction by Judy Welch, accompaniment by Lynette Boyce, scenic design and painting by Keri Kriston, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, costume coordination by Karen Statham, technical coordination by Bryan Watson and prop coordination by Juli Burney. The production is sponsored by Ace Rent To Own.

Fun Home is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket June 6-23 with 7:30 pm curtain times Thursday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Reservations are encouraged by going on-line at www.tadatheatre.info. TADA's phone number is 402-438-TADA (8232). All tickets start at $20.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates in the West Depot parking lot for its patrons. For details contact The TADA Theatre box office.





