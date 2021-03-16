FULLY COMMITTED Opens March 19 At Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Fully Committed will open Friday, March 19. The show will be held in the Howard Drew Theatre at OCP. Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays through Sunday, April 11. The Howard Drew Theatre host a limited capacity audience and will be set for social distancing and other safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A comedic tour de force with a single actor portraying 40 larger-than-life characters, Fully Committed is a side-splitting look at a day in the life of Sam. The struggling New York actor works the reservation line for the trendiest restaurant in the city; a restaurant that is (as the head chef insists it be called) "fully committed" three months out. In between calls from social elites, celebrities and everyday Joes who will stop at nothing to secure the hottest table in town, Sam hopes for an audition call back and a chance to make it home for the holidays. This show contains adult language.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

All audience, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Masks will be available free of charge and must be worn properly in accordance with CDC guidelines. Patrons attending a show in either theatre will be socially distanced from other guests with all groups at least 6 feet apart. In the Howard Drew theatre, a plexiglass barrier will be installed around the perimeter of the stage to provide separation between guests and performers. Productions will not incorporate any physical audience participation.

Audience members will be required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost. New arrival and dismissal procedures will help encourage social distancing, including row-by-row dismissal after a show.

Lobbies, reception areas and lines will be arranged and marked to encourage social distancing. Plexiglass barriers will be installed in the box office windows with cash-free payments encouraged, touchless credit card transactions offered and touch-free ticket pickup available. Common areas and performance halls will be cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis with both cleanser and electrostatic technology.

All restrooms will be outfitted with touchless fixtures and will be sanitized daily and throughout performances. We will no longer hold post-show meet and greets with the actors in the lobby. Concessions and drinks will not be available and public water fountains will be closed.

Fully Committed will be available to rent for at-home viewing beginning Friday, March 26 on the ShowTix4U platform. To view all OCP streaming events on ShowTix4U, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/ocp.