Disney's FROZEN, MEAN GIRLS And More Come To Omaha In O-pa's 2020/2021 Season

Omaha Performing Arts is bringing seven Broadway performances to Omaha in its 2020/2021 season, including four tours direct from Broadway and several Tony Award ® -winning productions.

Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires shared the popular O-pa Broadway, Dance, Jazz, Specials and National Geographic Live line-ups during a sold-out season reveal event Monday night at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The program also featured special guests and performances showcasing artists and productions appearing at the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center during O-pa's upcoming season.

Broadway performances include, Disney's FROZEN, MEAN GIRLS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, A CHRISTMAS STORY: The Musical, AIN'T TOO PROUD: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and CATS.

Omaha Performing Arts highlights in 2020/2021 include Boz Skaggs, Chick Corea, PHILADANCO, Jason Moran and the Bandwagon, Ranky Tanky, The Hot Sardines and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet.

"We are thrilled to announce these spectacular performances," Squires said. "The list of Broadway tours includes some of the highest caliber and most sought-after shows selling out on Broadway today. Unique jazz and dance performances and some returning favorites round out our series that will delight audiences of all ages and interests."

Performances appearing in O-pa's 1200 Club at the Holland Center's Scott Recital Hall will be announced at a later date. Current season subscribers may begin renewing their season subscription packages immediately at TicketOmaha.com, by calling (402) 345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street. New Broadway, dance, jazz, specials and National Geographic Live subscriptions are also now available. More information is available at O-pa.org.

The 2020/2021 season reveal was presented as a zero-waste event. All event waste is compostable and will be left out of landfills in accordance with O-pa's continued effort to be good environmental citizens.





