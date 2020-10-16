Derrick Davis Brings AN EVENING OF BROADWAY to the Lied Center For Performing Arts

Performances take place Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Derrick Davis is bringing An Evening of Broadway to the Lied Center For Performing Arts.

Davis returns to the Lied following his unforgettable performance as The Phantom in the 25th anniversary tour of The Phantom of the Opera in 2019. Davis is a dynamic and passionate performer whose exciting career has also included starring as Mufasa in the U.S. Tour of Disney's The Lion King and leading performances in The Lion King and Carousel on Broadway.

Performances take place Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.liedcenter.org/event/derrick-davis-evening-broadway.

Shows View More Omaha Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You