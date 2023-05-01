Bluebarn Theatre Presents DANCE NATION Beginning May 25

BLUEBARN THEATRE presents Dance Nation by Clare Barron and directed by: Susan Clement with dramaturg Bindi Kang and choreography by Melanie Epps, May 25th - June 25th.

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Crown Grand Prix Finals in Tampa Bay.

A 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, Dance Nation is a stark, unrelenting exploration of female power featuring a multigenerational cast of women portraying our 13-year-old heroines.

Featuring Kevin Barratt, Courtney Stein Cairncross, Kylah Calloway, Natalie Hanson, Francisco Franco, Daena Schweiger, Tatiana Sandoval, Nina Washington, and Julie Fitzgerald Ryan

The creative team is Arnulfo Maldonado: Scenic Designer, Denise Ervin: Costume Designer, Michelle Harvey: Lighting Designer, and Kerri Drake: Costume Coordinator.

May 25th - June 25th | Thurs-Sat @ 7:30pm

Sun., June 4th & June 11th @ 6:00pm; Sun., June 18th & June 25th @ 2:00pm

*ASL Performance Thursday, June 1st

General Admission ($37) and Educator | Healthcare | Military ($32) tickets are available at bluebarn.org or through the box office @ 402.345.1576

BLUEBARN

Engagement Events

Period Drive

May 25th-June 25th

Please bring one or more feminine care products for our Community Donation Period Drive in support of Access Period whose mission is to help combat period poverty by thoughtfully distributing free menstrual products in Omaha, NE.

GOAL: Collect 500 Feminine Care Products

For every item you bring, you'll be entered into a raffle for one FREE Season Membership for our 2023-2024 season!

Afterwords

Friday, May 26th| Following the 7:30 pm show

Please join in community with the cast and creatives of Dance Nation. The play's cast and creative team will discuss the journey of bringing this story to the stage!

Expressions in Motion: An Artistic Exploration of Dance, Nature, and the Rhythms of Life

Curated by: Jared Spence

Will be open to the public 45 mins before each show and during box office hours Monday-Friday 10am-4pm in the BLUEBARN Lobby.

"This art exhibition is a celebration of movement and motion in all its forms, exploring the various ways in which movement is expressed through dance, life, and nature. From the graceful movements of ballet to the fluidity of water to the sway of trees in the wind, the exhibition features a diverse range of artistic styles that capture the beauty and energy of dance and movement and the vibrant rhythm of life that is constantly in motion and propels us forward."

Pre-Show Art Chats with Curator, Jared Spence

Friday, June 2nd | 7:00 pm, before the 7:30 pm show

Saturday, June 10th | 7:00 pm, before the 7:30 pm show

Please join us for two pre-show conversations with Jared and the "Expression in Motion" artists.

Engagement Events are free and open to the public. For full engagement info: bluebarn.org/engagement.