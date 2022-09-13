Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BlueBarn Theatre to Present THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW in October

Take part in events including Bonfire + Booooo-ze Bash, Harvest Moon: Pre-Show Art Chats with Curator, Jared Spence and more.

Register for Omaha News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

BlueBarn Theatre to Present THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW in October

Washington Irving's Masterpiece The Legend of Sleepy Hollow comes to spooky life with a top-notch ensemble and sheer theatrical invention at BlueBarn Theatre. Omaha's own Ben Beck and Jill Anderson incorporate music, dance, and puppetry into a world premier adaptation, with scenic design by Sarah Rowe and original music composed by Olga Smola.
The headless horseman rides again!

Featuring: Abz Cameron, Raydell Cordell III, Roger Gerberding, Roderick Hickman, Josh Peyton, Theresa Sindelar, and Brandon Williams,

Original Music Composer/Violin: Olga Smola, Accordionist: Julia Williams

Performances & Tickets
Oct. 6-31, 2022 | Thur-Sat @ 7:30pm;
Sun Oct 16 & 30 @6pm, Sun Oct 23 @ 2pm; Mon, October 31 @ 7:30pm

General Admission ($37) and Educator | Healthcare | Military ($32) tickets are available at bluebarn.org or through the box office @ 402.345.1576

TruBLU Season Memberships are on sale through Nov 1! See more information at bluebarn.org.

Engagement Events

Bonfire + Booooo-ze Bash


Friday, October 7 | Following the 7:30pm show
You're invited to join the cast and creative team for a drink around the bonfire to celebrate the opening weekend of Sleepy Hollow! - it will be a boOoOo-zy bash!

Afterwords


Saturday, October 8 & Saturday, October 22 | Following the 7:30pm show
Please join in community with the cast and creatives of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The play's directors, adapters, ensemble, and creative team will discuss the journey of bringing this story to the stage!

Spinning Tales 'round the Bonfire


Friday, October 14 | Following the 7:30pm show
Tales and cocktails around the fire on a beautiful October night? Yes, please! Join us for a very special evening in partnership with The Nebraska Writer's Collective as they present four original stories for you to enjoy. They will surely scare us with delight!

Harvest Moon: Pre-Show Art Chats with Curator, Jared Spence


Sunday, October 16 & 23 | Beginning 30 minutes prior to the show
As you walk through BLUEBARN's lobby during Sleepy Hollow, you will enjoy the art show, Harvest Moon, curated by Jared Spence. Please join us for two pre-show conversations with Jared and the Harvest Moon artists. Bring your questions and enjoy a festive pre-show drink!

BOO! Barn Halloween Bonfire Bash!


Saturday, October 29 | Following the 7:30pm show
It's party time! Wear your favorite costume to the show and join us on the patio for the BoooooBarn Halloween Bonfire Bash! Help us celebrate the wonderful run of this fantastic production with the cast and creative team!


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This MonthSCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This Month
September 12, 2022

School of Rock opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, September 16.
Omaha Community Playhouse Launches NEW OMAHA WORKS/NOW LAB for Local PlaywrightsOmaha Community Playhouse Launches NEW OMAHA WORKS/NOW LAB for Local Playwrights
August 29, 2022

In an effort to support local playwrights and their developing works, Omaha Community Playhouse has launched the New Omaha Works Lab also known as the NOW Lab.
Omaha Community Playhouse Holds 21/22 Awards NightOmaha Community Playhouse Holds 21/22 Awards Night
August 2, 2022

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) held its annual Awards Night celebration on Monday, August 1, to honor cast and crew members in the 2021/22 season. This year the Outstanding Youth Performance Awards has been renamed to the Jim Eisenhardt Outstanding Youth Award, to honor Jim's passion, work, and devotion to inspiring the youth of Omaha through theatre and the arts.