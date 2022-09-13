BlueBarn Theatre to Present THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW in October

Washington Irving's Masterpiece The Legend of Sleepy Hollow comes to spooky life with a top-notch ensemble and sheer theatrical invention at BlueBarn Theatre. Omaha's own Ben Beck and Jill Anderson incorporate music, dance, and puppetry into a world premier adaptation, with scenic design by Sarah Rowe and original music composed by Olga Smola.

The headless horseman rides again!

Featuring: Abz Cameron, Raydell Cordell III, Roger Gerberding, Roderick Hickman, Josh Peyton, Theresa Sindelar, and Brandon Williams,

Original Music Composer/Violin: Olga Smola, Accordionist: Julia Williams

Performances & Tickets

Oct. 6-31, 2022 | Thur-Sat @ 7:30pm;

Sun Oct 16 & 30 @6pm, Sun Oct 23 @ 2pm; Mon, October 31 @ 7:30pm

General Admission ($37) and Educator | Healthcare | Military ($32) tickets are available at bluebarn.org or through the box office @ 402.345.1576

TruBLU Season Memberships are on sale through Nov 1! See more information at bluebarn.org.

Engagement Events

Bonfire + Booooo-ze Bash



Friday, October 7 | Following the 7:30pm show

You're invited to join the cast and creative team for a drink around the bonfire to celebrate the opening weekend of Sleepy Hollow! - it will be a boOoOo-zy bash!

Afterwords



Saturday, October 8 & Saturday, October 22 | Following the 7:30pm show

Please join in community with the cast and creatives of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The play's directors, adapters, ensemble, and creative team will discuss the journey of bringing this story to the stage!

Spinning Tales 'round the Bonfire



Friday, October 14 | Following the 7:30pm show

Tales and cocktails around the fire on a beautiful October night? Yes, please! Join us for a very special evening in partnership with The Nebraska Writer's Collective as they present four original stories for you to enjoy. They will surely scare us with delight!

Harvest Moon: Pre-Show Art Chats with Curator, Jared Spence



Sunday, October 16 & 23 | Beginning 30 minutes prior to the show

As you walk through BLUEBARN's lobby during Sleepy Hollow, you will enjoy the art show, Harvest Moon, curated by Jared Spence. Please join us for two pre-show conversations with Jared and the Harvest Moon artists. Bring your questions and enjoy a festive pre-show drink!

BOO! Barn Halloween Bonfire Bash!



Saturday, October 29 | Following the 7:30pm show

It's party time! Wear your favorite costume to the show and join us on the patio for the BoooooBarn Halloween Bonfire Bash! Help us celebrate the wonderful run of this fantastic production with the cast and creative team!