Best Theatres In Omaha: A Guide To The Top Local Theatres

A guide to the top venues in Omaha, how to buy tickets, and more!

BroadwayWorld prides itself on our vast and expansive coverage of theatre in over 250 cities all over the world.

We know our readers love to take in theatre when they travel, be that just to another city, or abroad to another country.

To help them out, we're working with our local theatre experts to launch theatre guides in all our local cities!

Check out our list of some of the top venues to check out when visiting Omaha below!

Bellevue Little Theatre

203 E Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005

402-291-1554

www.bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/

The Bellevue Little Theatre, Sarpy County's only performing arts center, entertains thousands of people annually with professionally produced performances of live theatre at reasonable prices. The Theatre's season consists of five productions-2 musicals and 3 plays-scheduled between September and June.

Bluebarn Theatre

1106 South 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108

402-345-1576

www.bluebarn.org

The BLUEBARN Theatre has been bringing professionally-produced plays to area audiences since 1989. Since its inception, BLUEBARN has produced over 100 plays and has established itself as Omaha's professional contemporary theatre company. Striving to bring artistically significant scripts and professional production values to Omaha and the surrounding region, BLUEBARN is known for high-quality entertainment and the fearless pursuit of stories that challenge both theatre artists and patrons.

Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre

The venue changes with each show

402-502-4910

www.bsbtheatre.com

Brigit Saint Brigit's (BSB) mission is to enrich Omaha and its surrounding areas with the highest quality, professional theatre, meant to engage, educate and entertain, stimulating both feeling and thought. We do this by offering artists a professional venue to pursue their craft; communicating well-told stories through professional directing and performing; reaching out to the community through workshops, lectures and performances; and by making classic and modern works accessible and relevant to people of all ages.

Chanticleer Theater

830 Franklin Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

(712) 323-9955

chanticleertheater@gmail.com

http://www.chanticleertheater.com

For over sixty years, the Chanticleer Theater has brought wholesome entertainment, quality educational programs for children, and the performing arts to our community. Chanticleer entertains 10,000 patrons per season, and is a cornerstone for the creative theater community. Since our start in 1952, we have shared our love and passion for music and the arts with the greater Council Bluffs Metro Area. We pride ourselves on our history, having presented all types of shows including the classics, regional premiers, cutting-edge new releases, and family-centered performances. We encourage community involvement by hiring only local directors and casting local actors for our productions. We consider ourselves a valuable asset to cultural development and the local community theaters.

Circle Theatre

4444 Frances Street, Omaha, NE 68105

402-553-4715

http://www.circletheatreomaha.org

The Circle Theatre is a multi-generational theater dedicated to telling stories that illustrate the diversity of our community and to activating the inclusive possibilities of theater while providing opportunities for artists with disabilities. They are the premiere theater in the Omaha Metro Area to actively cast and include individuals with varying abilities in all areas of the theater - including cast, crew and audience members. We are a no-experience institution. No matter the level of ability, we work with all actors to find their inner thespian. Our mission is to meet people where they are at and take the time to show each person what they are capable of.

Circle Theatre produces a touring production of "My Broken Doll". It is based one the book about Holocaust Survivor, Beatrice Karp, "My Broken Doll: A Memoir of Survival of the Vichy Regime" (by Beatrice Karp as told to Deborah Pappenheimer). They produce plays that impact our community on a social level, striving to bring awareness and diminish boundaries.

A crucial part of Circle Theatre's mission is to create a venue for artists whose voices have not yet been heard in the region. With that mission in mind, Circle Theatre hosts a Short Play Festival. All works featured in the festival are written by first-time playwrights from special education classrooms in the Omaha area.

Creighton Performing Arts at the Lied Education Center for the Arts

2500 California Street, Omaha, NE 68178

402-280-1448

www.creighton.edu

The Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and in Broadcast Production, the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance Theatre, the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Technical Theatre and the co-major in Theatre are designed to give the student a broad-based understanding of the theatrical arts.

Through study in this degree program, the student will develop both cognitive and effective skills in acting, directing, lighting design, scenic design and construction, costume design and construction as well as other aspects of theatre performance and theatre production. Creighton Performing Arts produces top quality musicals and plays each year.

The Florentine Players | Florence Community Theater

2864 State Street, Omaha, NE 68112

531-600-8634

http://florencetheater.org/

We have been staging productions in the Florence community since 1964. And although we are best known for our Annual Melodrama, we stage four major productions per year:

Feb - FCT Studio Series | May - Annual Melodrama | August - Summer Farce | October - Fall Show. We also sponsor additional shows including an annual Improv Comedy competition in January and Breakfast With Santa in November.

Kerfuffle

https://www.kerfuffletvy.com/

Kerfuffle is devoted to creating work with and for children under 5 years old. Kerfuffle brings high quality, aesthetically pleasing and emotionally interesting theatre to very young audiences. Made up of an ensemble of artists who teach, write, design and perform, we create playful, multi-sensory theatre with and for preschool children. Each Kerfuffle production has two major components: first, teaching artists will facilitate weeklong creative drama residencies in local preschools to generate ideas for the show. During the residencies, teaching artists will explore and play with children using improvisation, storytelling, movement and visual art to explore a central topic while a playwright observes and documents the experiences paying particular attention to what excites and moves the children.

Lofte Community Theatre

15841 Manley Rd, Manley, NE 68403

402-234-2553

www.lofte.org

The Lofte Community Theatre is a beautiful performance space constructed in post-and-beam barn style. Nestled in the heart of Cass County, the Lofte and its "Born in a Barn Players" have entertained families since 1977. For the first 25 years the company operated in an actual renovated hog barn. But, in 2008, they opened the doors of the new facility and can now offer not only quality live entertainment, but running water and climate control as well!

In addition to family comedies and broadway musicals, the Lofte peppers in visiting artists and children's theater productions throughout the year.

Midland University

900 North Clarkson, Fremont, NE 68025

402-941-6399 (Box Office)

www.midlandperformingarts.org

Midland Performing Arts guides students in all areas of the arts, offering education, performance, and opportunities in Theatre, Vocal and Instrumental Music, Dance, Technical Arts, and Speech & Debate. At Midland, students are encouraged to "Do Things Differently."

Midland's bold approach of working from the marketplace back provides students with the highly sought-after skills needed to learn and lead in the world with purpose.

Omaha Community Playhouse

6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132

402-553-0800

www.omahaplayhouse.com

The Omaha Community Playhouse is a performing arts organization that enhances quality of life through live theatre, professional touring and arts education. We are dedicated to enriching the lives of audiences and participants through entertainment, thought-provoking stories and first-hand involvement.

The Omaha Community Playhouse provides services to a variety of the public through three primary components: Howard and Rhonda Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Howard Drew Theatre productions Education & Outreach, and Nebraska Theatre Caravan.

Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre at SumTur Amphitheater

11691 South 108 Street, Papillion, NE 68046

plvcommtheatre@gmail.com

www.plvct.org

The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre produces a professional, entertaining musical production every summer at the SumTur Amphitheater in Sarpy County. It is our intent to provide an educational experience for all those involved in the production and to bring exciting live theater to a unique setting.

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre (PART)

7400 Dodge St Omaha, NE 68114

402-706-0778

www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre is a non-profit company organized to share the art of theatre by producing plays and musical theatre of superb quality and richness for audiences of diverse ages and cultures. We also provide a source of theatre education and working opportunities to the theatre artists to learn and practice the craft of acting. The company will educate, entertain, and provide thought-provoking material by mounting productions that make an essential contribution to the quality of life in our city.

Performing Arts Collective at The Union for Contemporary Art

2423 North 24th Street, Omaha, NE 68110

(402) 933-3161

http://www.u-ca.org/pac/

The Performing Arts Collective (PAC) is dedicated to the development and continued support of professional theater artists, youth programming that uses theatre and performance to teach life skills, and professional thought provoking productions that are relevant to the community and reflect more authentic and diverse narratives about African American experiences.

PAC is made up of three main components that complement, extend, and align with The Union's commitment to supporting the creative culture of our community. Program components include: Professional Theatre Ensemble, New Voices Youth Program, Black Artist Roundtable (BAR)

The Rose Theater

2001 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102

402-345-4849

www.rosetheater.org

The Rose is the home to the Omaha Theater Company - the only resident, professional theater in Omaha and one of the largest in the country. The Rose produces nine main stage productions each season that appeal to a wide range of ages starting with children as young as three years old. The Rose is accessible to all children. "Pay-what-you-can" evenings offered for most productions. Each show is interpreted for the hearing-impaired, and multiple shows are designated "sensory-friendly" for children on the autism spectrum. Teen artists may participate in The Rose's Teens 'N' Theater program where participants act, direct, write, design, stage manage and more in original and scripted productions. Professional actor/educators offer classes in theater, directing, musical theater, singing, dancing, and more. Children ages 4 to 18 are welcome.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Theatre at the Weber Fine Arts Building

6505 University Drive South, Omaha, NE 68182

402-554-2406

www.unomaha.edu/unotheatre

UNO Theatre produces several musicals and plays each year using the talents of students and community actors.





