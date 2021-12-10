BRIGHT STAR Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse in January 2022

Bright Star will be performed at Omaha Community Playhouse next year. Performances will run January 21 - February 13, 2022.

Nominated for five Tony AwardsÂ®, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and inspired by real events, Bright Star is a story of enduring hope woven through time and set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Young teenager Alice Murphy is devastated when her infant son is ripped away. But 20 years later, a young man enters her life and ushers in an unexpected glimmer of hope. With a GrammyÂ®-nominated bluegrass score that will seep into your veins, Bright Star is as much a musical experience as it is a journey of the heart.

The show is written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, and directed by Roxanne Wach.

Learn more at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/bright-star/.