BRIGHT STAR Begins Performance This Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse
Nominated for five Tony Awards, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and inspired by real events, Bright Star is a story of enduring hope woven through time.
The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Steve Martin's and Edie Brickell's Bright Star will open Friday, February 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through February 13 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
The Omaha Community Playhouse will offer an online streaming production of Bright Star in the coming weeks. Additional details will be released on OCP's website and social media pages as they become available.
Nominated for five Tony Awards, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and inspired by real events, Bright Star is a story of enduring hope woven through time and set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Young teenager Alice Murphy is devastated when her infant son is ripped away. But 20 years later, a young man enters her life and ushers in an unexpected glimmer of hope. With a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score that will seep into your veins, Bright Star is as much a musical experience as it is a journey of the heart.
The health and safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers, students and community continues to remain our highest priority. Policies and procedures are reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local and national health officials.
All individuals are required to wear masks at all times while in the building regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the show. Masks will be available free of charge or patrons may bring their own. All masks must be worn properly in accordance with CDC guidelines, covering both the nose and mouth.
For the protection of our patrons, volunteers and staff, OCP will not allow mask exemptions of any kind, including medical exemptions. Those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask for the duration of their visit to OCP should call the OCP box office to obtain a refund.
The lobby bar will be closed, and food and drink will not be allowed in the theatre.
On-stage performers and orchestra members must provide proof of full vaccination by their first in-person rehearsal date. During performances, on-stage performers and select orchestra members will remove their masks.
All OCP employees and any individuals associated with OCP productions or programming must provide proof of full vaccination. This includes, but is not limited to: volunteers, teaching artists, directors, music directors, choreographers, stage managers, assistant directors/choreographers/music directors, fight directors, dialect coaches, backstage crew, composers, designers (sound, lighting, scenic, costume), over hire, ushers and greeters.
Audience members are required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost.
Seating inside the theatres will not be socially-distanced.
An enhanced air filtration system has been installed to keep clean, fresh air circulating in the theatres and throughout the building.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in and around the OCP Box Office to better protect our patrons, staff and volunteers. Cash-free payments are encouraged and touchless credit card transactions are being offered.
We will no longer be hosting post-show meet-and-greets with the actors in the lobby.
Common areas and performance halls are being cleaned and sanitized daily.
All restrooms have been outfitted with touchless fixtures. Restrooms are being sanitized daily and throughout performances.