BRIGHT STAR Begins Performance This Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Steve Martin's and Edie Brickell's Bright Star will open Friday, February 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through February 13 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

The Omaha Community Playhouse will offer an online streaming production of Bright Star in the coming weeks. Additional details will be released on OCP's website and social media pages as they become available.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and inspired by real events, Bright Star is a story of enduring hope woven through time and set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Young teenager Alice Murphy is devastated when her infant son is ripped away. But 20 years later, a young man enters her life and ushers in an unexpected glimmer of hope. With a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score that will seep into your veins, Bright Star is as much a musical experience as it is a journey of the heart.

