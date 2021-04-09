BEFORE AFTER - A Musical Love Story to Premiere at BLUEBARN Theatre in April

A new musical! Everyone has one great lost love. What if fate gave you a second chance to get it right the first time? Ami meets Ben on a beautiful hilltop. She recognizes him (years ago they were in love), but Ben has lost his memory. Before After goes back and forth in time as their old and new relationships unfold.

Before After is directed by Suzanne Withem, with music direction by Liz Stinman. Before After features Scott VanDenTop (BLUEBARN Debut) and Alissa Hannish (BLUEBARN Debut), as BEN and AMI, accompanied by Liz Stinman on piano, Molly Rezich on cello, and Ben Eisenberger on guitar. Stage Managed by Chloe Fulbright. Scenic and Properties Design by Amy Reiner. Sound Design by Bill Kirby. Lighting Design by Amy Reiner and Bill Kirby.

Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance to the Bonfires are available only to BLUEBARN season members. Digital tickets are available now at bluebarn.anywhereseat.com. General Admission will be $25; Educators, Health Care Workers, and Military Personnel Access will be $20. TRUBLU Member Access is free. Tickets are also available through the website, bluebarn.org.

Engage

Musical Theatre: A Love Story | A BLUEBARN Crossroads Event

An Interview with Hal France | Wednesday, April 21st @ 7pm

Join Suzanne Withem for a fascinating conversation with maestro Hal France. Former Artistic Director of Opera Omaha, Hal France is currently building a Musical Theater program for aspiring young talent across the state. Join us as he talks about his love of this most iconic American theater form. Presented in partnership with UNO Theatre. Available via our YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

DETAILS:

BLUEBARN THEATRE presents the fourth show in our Bonfire Series:

The American Premiere of

Before After

A Musical Love Story

Music and Lyrics | Stuart Matthew Price

Book and Additional Lyrics |Timothy Knapman

Virtual Performance - One Night Only!

April 23rd @ 7:00pm

Outdoor Performances in our Porchyard

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 16th-18th @ 7pm

Friday and Saturday, April 23rd-24th @ 7pm

Sunday, April 25th @ 2pm