BEFORE AFTER - A Musical Love Story to Premiere at BLUEBARN Theatre in April
Everyone has one great lost love. What if fate gave you a second chance to get it right the first time?
A new musical! Everyone has one great lost love. What if fate gave you a second chance to get it right the first time? Ami meets Ben on a beautiful hilltop. She recognizes him (years ago they were in love), but Ben has lost his memory. Before After goes back and forth in time as their old and new relationships unfold.
Before After is directed by Suzanne Withem, with music direction by Liz Stinman. Before After features Scott VanDenTop (BLUEBARN Debut) and Alissa Hannish (BLUEBARN Debut), as BEN and AMI, accompanied by Liz Stinman on piano, Molly Rezich on cello, and Ben Eisenberger on guitar. Stage Managed by Chloe Fulbright. Scenic and Properties Design by Amy Reiner. Sound Design by Bill Kirby. Lighting Design by Amy Reiner and Bill Kirby.
Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance to the Bonfires are available only to BLUEBARN season members. Digital tickets are available now at bluebarn.anywhereseat.com. General Admission will be $25; Educators, Health Care Workers, and Military Personnel Access will be $20. TRUBLU Member Access is free. Tickets are also available through the website, bluebarn.org.
Musical Theatre: A Love Story | A BLUEBARN Crossroads Event
An Interview with Hal France | Wednesday, April 21st @ 7pm
Join Suzanne Withem for a fascinating conversation with maestro Hal France. Former Artistic Director of Opera Omaha, Hal France is currently building a Musical Theater program for aspiring young talent across the state. Join us as he talks about his love of this most iconic American theater form. Presented in partnership with UNO Theatre. Available via our YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.
DETAILS:
BLUEBARN THEATRE presents the fourth show in our Bonfire Series:
The American Premiere of
Before After
A Musical Love Story
Music and Lyrics | Stuart Matthew Price
Book and Additional Lyrics |Timothy Knapman
Virtual Performance - One Night Only!
April 23rd @ 7:00pm
Outdoor Performances in our Porchyard
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 16th-18th @ 7pm
Friday and Saturday, April 23rd-24th @ 7pm
Sunday, April 25th @ 2pm