BACK TO THE FUTURE, THE LITTLE MERMAID, And DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Sale This Week At Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lied Center has announced its fall Broadway lineup, featuring BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL, DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Tickets for all three shows are available on Thursday, July 18 at 11am at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Youth tickets are half price!

This is the first chance to get single event tickets for the Nebraska premiere of the brand-new smash hit Back to the Future the Musical, the new production of the beloved Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Tony Award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen

September 27-29, 2024

5 performances!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age. Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony , Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Nebraska premiere

October 8-13, 2024

8 performances!

Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Lincoln in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

November 12-17, 2024

8 performances!

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, this fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.” Produced by McCoy Rigby Entertainment, this spectacular new production will enchant the whole family!

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.

Comments