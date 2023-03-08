Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns to Lincoln

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, beloved as one of the world's most popular dance companies, announces a return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of a 22-city North American tour. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the engagement will showcase the passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey's dancers in a one-night-only performance featuring new works and repertory favorites.

The inspiring finale will be Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed around the world for sending hearts soaring and lifting audiences to their feet. Since its debut in 1960, Revelations has been seen by more people around the world than any other modern dance work moving audiences with its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring music, evoking timeless themes of determination, hope, and transcendence. Springing from Ailey's childhood memories of growing up in the south and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African American and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform at the Lied Center on March 21, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at just $19.00 adult/$9.50 youth and are available NOW at liedcenter.org.

In 1958, Alvin Ailey and a small group of dancers took the stage in New York and forever changed American dance and culture. One of the country's groundbreaking greats, his Company earned a reputation as one of the finest international ambassadors of American culture, promoting the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance. Now in its seventh decade, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues to move forward under the leadership of Artistic Director Robert Battle, along with Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, a renowned former dancer who is marking his 30th anniversary with Ailey this season. In 2014, Robert Battle accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on behalf of the late Alvin Ailey, a trailblazing artist who is the subject of the acclaimed documentary Ailey, currently streaming on Hulu.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's new season recently launched at New York City Center with a four-week holiday engagement. The 22-city North American tour kicks off during Black History Month and culminates with a Mother's Day performance on Sunday, May 14. A tour schedule is below (subject to change).