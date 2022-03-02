ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Comes to The TADA Theatre

The crowd-pleasing production of Always...Patsy Cline will open at the award-winning TADA Theatre March 17th.

One of the best-loved names in country music is the subject of this funny and touching tribute. The musical is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in 1961 and continued a unique pen-pal relationship with Cline through-out her life. The musical, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight" and more!

Guest actress Kyttra Burge returns to TADA from Virginia to play the role of Patsy Cline. Ms. Burge revisits the role of Patsy having played her in both tribute productions Always...Patsy Cline and A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline. She studied theatre performance at WSU where she earned her BFA. Her past performances include BEEHIVE, Pippin, Lucky Stiff and Six Women With Brain Death.

Actress Cris Rook will portray Patsy's real-life friend Louise Seger. Mrs. Rook received a Master's degree in music performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has appeared extensively on stage including a tour of Side by Side by Sondheim, the regional premieres of Forbidden Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Gilligan's Island the Musical. She also appeared as Lucy in the Midwest premiere of Jekyll & Hyde the musical and as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd featuring the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra.

Robert D. Rook is the show's director with Cris Rook overseeing the musical direction and choreography with stage management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordinator and painting by Jon Kruse, stage carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, sound operation by John Batenhorst. Always...Patsy Cline is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Ameritas and The Hyatt Place in Downtown Lincoln/Haymarket. The production is presented with permission from APC, Inc. and written by Ted Swindley.

Always...Patsy Cline is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, March 17-April 3, with curtain times at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. All tickets can be reserved online at www.tadatheatre.info.

Note: With the CDC's recent recommendations as well as lower hospitalizations, The TADA Theatre will no longer require proof of vaccination and face coverings in order to attend our productions. Patrons may certainly wear masks if they so desire and our air purification system, that improves the air quality in the theatre at all times, will remain operational indefinitely. We thank everyone who has helped us be proactive during these uncharted waters and we promise to continue to bring you professional quality, affordable theatre safely, wisely and enthusiastically.