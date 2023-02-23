Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AJIAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND Brings Spectacular Puppetry to Lincoln

The performance is on March 9, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Feb. 23, 2023  
Travel with the cranes as they migrate across Turtle Island! Nebraska's favorite bird takes center stage in this larger-than-life production featuring live music, dance, and some of the finest puppets in the world. The story features Native American/Indigenous artists, music, language, and culture with puppets created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop (creator of the Muppets). This family-friendly show will inspire audiences with an incredibly beautiful production created in NYC with inspiration from Nebraska and the North American crane migration.

Ajijaak on Turtle Island was created by IBEX Puppetry, Heather Henson's organization devoted to the health and healing of the planet through artistic spectacle, outreach, and the fine art of puppetry.

Ajijaak on Turtle Island

March 9, 2023 at 7:00pm

In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Youth are half price!

All ticket holders are invited to the Lied Center's annual FamFest! Doors open at 5:30pm for a FREE pre-show family party with activities, crafts, food, and more.




