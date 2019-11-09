A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to OCP

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of A Christmas Carol will open Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP from Nov. 15 through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays beginning in December at 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Thurs., Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol! Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, A Christmas Carol is a beautiful reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.

OCP is offering employees of nonprofit organizations discounted tickets to select performances of A Christmas Carol, including Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Discounted tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students (regular prices start at $40 and $26 respectively). To reserve seats, visit or call the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 and ask for a staff member.

OCP will be hosting gingerbread house building parties on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the Sunday matinee performances of A Christmas Carol. The cost to participate is $15 per gingerbread house. We recommend that no more than 3 people work on the same house. To register, visit https://campscui.active.com/orgs/OmahaCommunityPlayhouse and view the Omaha Community Playhouse Workshops page. The cost for the workshop does not include tickets to A Christmas Carol. Tickets for A Christmas Carol can be purchased separately through the OCP Box Office or online.

Turn up the holiday magic with a fun-filled hour of confectionery creativity. Budding gingerbread architects and candy lovers will enjoy crafting the edible holiday homes of their dreams using graham crackers, icing, colorful sprinkles, glittery sugars, candies, gumdrops, peppermints, sprinkles, marshmallows and more! Enjoy the endless decorating options and cheerful holiday tunes while sipping apple cider and experiencing quality time together before seeing A Christmas Carol in OCP's Hawks Mainstage Theater.

OCP will host an audio-described performance of A Christmas Carol for those who are blind or have vision impairments on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

OCP, in partnership with Autism Action Partnership, will host a sensory-friendly performance of A Christmas Carol on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 7 p.m.

This special performance is designed to create an experience that is welcoming to those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities and other special needs. Accommodations for this performance will include the following:

House lights will remain on at a low level in the theatre throughout the performance.

Off-stage volunteers will raise glow sticks one minute prior to potentially triggering events in the production such as loud noises, bright lighting, strobe lighting, etc.

Sensory kits will be available for those attending.

Designated quiet zones will be available in the lobby areas outside of the theatre throughout the performance.

The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. For more information on the sensory-friendly performance, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

OCP will host an American Sign Language (ASL) shadow-interpreted performance of A Christmas Carol on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. To reserve seats or for additional questions, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

OCP will be offering a live Spanish-translated performance of A Christmas Carol on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The performance will be translated in real time into Spanish through audio headsets.

OCP is offering a special discounted ticket price for patrons utilizing the translation service. Patrons utilizing the live Spanish translation may purchase tickets at a special discounted rate of $26 for adults and $16 for students. To reserve your tickets and audio headset at this special rate, please contact Kyle Bell at (402) 661-8528 or Lanelle Poole at (402) 661-8504.

The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. If you would like additional information on our Spanish-translated performance or any other accommodations, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.





