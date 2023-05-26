8 TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE 70'S Comes to The TADA Theatre

Performances run June 15-July 2.

8 TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE 70'S Comes to The TADA Theatre

8 TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE 70'S Comes to The TADA Theatre

The award-winning TADA Theatre kicks off its summer series June 15th with the upbeat and entertaining production of 8 Track: The Sounds of the 70's!

Get ready to boogie down through ten years of groundbreaking music! With its propulsive rhythms and dazzling harmonies, 8-Track is a fast-paced, entertaining blast from the past journey through one of the most impassioned decades of the 20th Century.

A multi-talented four-member cast navigates the production packed full of sensational hits featuring the music of the Emotions, the Carpenters, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, the Doobie Brothers, the Bee Gees, Helen Reddy, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more! Patrons will rediscover the heart and soul of the forgotten decade with this joyously rousing, moving, and often downright hilarious musical. "An electric, energetic, and powerful good time!" - LOS ANGELES TIMES.

The talented cast includes Daniel Ikpeama, Olivia Cano, Trey, and Brittney Thompson.

8 Track: The Sounds of the 70's is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction by Cris Rook, choreography by Mandi Maser, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design and technical coordination by Jenna Williamson, costume coordination by Karen Statham, technical assistance from Juli Burney, and lighting and projection design by Robert D. Rook. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and is sponsored by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and Hyatt Place Lincoln/Downtown-Haymarket.

8 Track: The Sounds of the 70's is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, June 15-July 2, with an array of curtain times and prices can be found and reserved at Click Here.




8 TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE 70'S Comes to The TADA Theatre
