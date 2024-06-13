WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to OKC Rep in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What The Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck, directed by Jessica Holt, and starring Annie Funke, is headed to OKC Rep next year. Performances will run April 3-13, 2025.

In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human show, Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that changed their lives.

Heidi Schreck is a writer and performer living in Brooklyn. Her critically acclaimed play What the Constitution Means to Me played an extended, sold-out run on Broadway in 2019 and was nominated for two Tony Awards. Her screening writing credits include I Love Dick, Billions, Nurse Jackie and Dispatches from Elsewhere. Heidi was awarded Smithsonian Magazine’s 2019 American Ingenuity Award for her work in the performing arts.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.