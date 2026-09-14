Treaty Oak Revival to Bring EXTREME RODEO To Tulsa, Ok

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Treaty Oak Revival have shared plans for their Extreme Rodeo coming to Tulsa, OK on November 21st. The action-packed event will bring together live music and top-tier rodeo competition, featuring bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and bareback riding. Treaty Oak Revival will headline the evening with a live performance, with additional musical support to be announced at a later date. Produced by Summit Entertainment Company and Bulls, Bands & Barrels, the rodeo lineup features some of the sport’s top athletes, including 2x World Champion Fallon Taylor in barrel racing, World Champion Jesse Pope in bareback riding, World Champion Statler Wright in saddle bronc riding, and World Champion and 5x NFR qualifier Josh Frost in bull riding.

Pre-sales begin this Thursday, September 17th at 10am CT with general on-sale beginning Friday, September 18th at 10am CT. For tickets and more information visit TreatyOakRevival.com

The second leg of the band’s wildly popular West Texas Degenerate Tour continues through November with upcoming stops at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, Moody Center in Austin, Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, and more. The tour features support from Wade Forster, William Clark Green, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, KG & The Bad Habits, Ben Quad, 80 ACRES, Belmont, Austin Meade, and 49 Winchester, and Sterling Elza varying by date. Next Spring, the band will join the Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night tour as support on select dates. A full tour routing is included below.

Treaty Oak Revival continues to build momentum with their latest album West Texas Degenerate, which earned the country rockers their first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and has since amassed over half a billion streams. Marking the biggest debut of their career, the album also opened at No. 2 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums, No. 3 on Top Country Albums, No. 21 on the Billboard 200, and No. 30 on Top Billboard Canadian Albums, with each previously unreleased track landing on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Known for their gritty fusion of country, rock, and punk attitude, Treaty Oak Revival have blazed their own trail from the oil fields of West Texas to sold-out arenas and festival stages across the globe. West Texas Degenerate marks another milestone in what's been a meteoric rise for the band. With over 4 billion total global streams, 9 million monthly Spotify listeners, two self-released, RIAA gold-certified albums (No Vacancy and Have A Nice Day), one 2x platinum single (“Missed Call”), and five platinum singles, their momentum is undeniable. They garnered nominations from the Billboard Music Awards, the American Music Awards, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performed at major festivals including Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Vans Warped Tour. Treaty Oak Revival continues to prove that arena-sized success doesn’t require a major-label machine, just songs that hit hard and mean it.

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