The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Opens Single Ticket Sales For 2021-2022 Performances

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University opened single ticket sales today for its 2021-2022 slate of performances. Guests can now purchase tickets to single events or build personalized subscription packages of multiple events for high-demand concerts like Tim McGRaw, Bernadette Peters, Broadway's The Buddy Holly Story, Philadelphia Orchestra and more at McKnightCenter.org.

Tim McGRaw will headline a grand reopening weekend of performances in October, along with Broadway icons Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty, and renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman. All ticket holders attending concerts during the grand reopening weekend Oct. 8-10 are invited to enjoy special complimentary receptions before the performances. The McKnight Center's season programming runs from Sept. 2021 to May 2022. Broadway's The Buddy Holly Story will re-launch its national tour from The Center in Sept., providing an in-depth artist residency for OSU music and theater students.

"The McKnight Center is dedicated to attracting celebrated programs, artists and productions. We are ecstatic to provide guests a chance to see so many quality artists in such an intimate venue space," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director, Mark Blakeman. "This season truly showcases the variety of performances we attract to The McKnight Center, from country music superstars to Broadway legends to classical music icons. There is something for everyone, in addition to providing impactful learning opportunities to benefit the community and the students at OSU."

In October, The McKnight Center will welcome back organist Peter Krasinski to perform an improvised music score accompanying the silent film Nosferatu. The Center will host its 4th Annual Chamber Music Festival in November, followed by a unique viewing of The Polar Express In Concert, which pairs the beloved animated film with a live soundtrack by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in December. Other noteworthy performances include Broadway icon Bernadette Peters in a special Valentine's Day show, Oklahoma soprano Sarah Coburn, Tower of Power, South Pacific and two National Geographic Live shows, one of which will focus on "Greenwood: A Century of Resilience" during Black History Month 2022.

To purchase single tickets or ticket packages, visit McKnightCenter.org or contact the box office at (405) 744-9999.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. Leadership continuously monitors the situation, and modifications to protocol may occur as necessary to ensure the safety of all persons at The Center. The McKnight Center complies with recommendations and requirements set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials. For the latest update on The McKnight Center's response to COVID-19, protocol for attending performances, masking and sanitization policies, please, click here.

About The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University is a world-class epicenter for the arts dedicated to attracting celebrated national and international programs with notable performing arts productions and artists. The McKnight Center is an expression of Oklahoma State University's commitment to the arts to inspire and transform lives through artistic excellence, creative experiences, and impactful learning opportunities. To learn more, visit mcknightcenter.org.

2021-22 Season 3 Performances at The McKnight Center