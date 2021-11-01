The McKnight Center Celebrates Fourth Annual Chamber Music Festival

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University will host its Fourth Annual Chamber Music Festival featuring returning Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott and performing artists Paul Neubauer, Susanna Phillips and the Escher String Quartet. The festival kicks off with an On-Stage Soirée, featuring an intimate performance and dinner with the artists, on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., followed by performances on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Each of the three festival concerts features different musical repertory and includes works by Beethoven, Elgar, Handel, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schubert, and more.

"The McKnight Center is eager to host its fourth annual Chamber Music Festival, one of The Center's most revered events, and with a slate of incredible performers and masterclasses," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "This caliber of guests and educational opportunities is a testament to the talent and mentorship we bring to The Center. Our venue is acoustically a perfect fit for our lineupof performers."

Educational masterclasses for Oklahoma State University Greenwood School of Music students will take place throughout the week. All classes are free for the public to attend and observe. The McKnight Center will also host a virtual Young People's Concert livestreamed for Stillwater Public School students.

Masks are required for all of 2021 Chamber Music Festival events. Events and masterclasses include:

Cello Masterclass - Nov. 2 from 3-5 p.m. in the Recital Hall

Viola Masterclass - Nov. 2 from 6-7 p.m. in the Recital Hall

Young People's Concert - Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. via livestream on Inside OSU

Piano Masterclass - Nov. 3 from 3-5 p.m. in the Recital Hall

Panel Discussion - Nov. 4 from 3-4 p.m. in the Recital Hall

On-Stage Soiree - Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Performance Hall

Chamber Ensemble Masterclass - Nov. 5 from 12-1 p.m. in the Recital Hall

Vocal Masterclass - Nov. 5 from 2-3 p.m. in the Recital Hall

Chamber Music Performance - Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performance Hall

Chamber Music Performance - Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. in the Performance Hall

Internationally recognized pianist, Anne-Marie McDermott returns as Artistic Director with over 25 years' experience as a pianist and over 50 concerti in her repertoire. She has served as the Artistic Director of the Bravo Vail Festival for the past 10 years and has served as Artistic Director of The McKnight Center's Chamber Music Festival for four years.

Violist Paul Neubauer is referred to as a "a master musician" by the New York Times. He was appointed principal violist of the New York Philharmonic at age 21 and is a two-time Grammy nominee. He is a critically acclaimed artist who The Atlanta Journal has praised as "one of America's finest concert artists."

Soprano Susanna Phillips is a McKnight Center favorite whose sought-after voice has been described as "sumptuous and elegant." She has sung at the Metropolitan Opera for 12 consecutive seasons, and she has won honors at a myriad of leading vocal competitions.

The Escher String Quartet, an ensemble known for their artistic, nuanced performances, is a former BBC New Generation Artist. The Quartet will complement the other artists for an unforgettable experience.

"I am thrilled to return to The McKnight Center as the artistic director for the Fourth Annual Chamber Music Festival," said McDermott. "The McKnight Center's intimate venue provides an ideal viewing and listening experience for this event. I look forward to building upon the last three years of success in this year's event."

The 2021 Chamber Music Festival sponsors are Helen Hodges and Brett and Terri Carver. The performances precede the rest of The McKnight Center's 2021-2022 season, which includes The Polar Express In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Bernadette Peters, Sarah Coburn and more. To learn more about the season and to purchase tickets to the Chamber Music Festival, please visit mcknightcenter.org or call (405) 744-9999.