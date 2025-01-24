THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma this October. Performances will run October 2, 2025 - November 1, 2025.

Every three years, Lyric Theatre does “The Time Warp” again, staging the raunchy, hysterical, and uproarious 1973 rock musical to the delight of the show’s enthusiastic fans. Well, hot patootie, bless my soul, one of the most popular cult musicals of all time returns to Lyric’s stage in an all-new 2025 production featuring the signature Texas theme that made Lyric’s 2022 production a sold-out hit. Only Lyric Subscribers may secure their tickets now as an add-on to subscription renewals before single ticket buyers snatch up all the seats. Go ahead; I see you shiver with antici… (say it!) … pation!

*This show has Adult Content and Graphic Language*

“Rocky Horror still has plenty of snap in its garters, and Lyric Theatre’s Texas twist is all the more reason to get gussied up and go to the show!” – The Oklahoman

Comments