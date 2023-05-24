THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

Performances run June 1-17.

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. 

Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Performances run June 1-17.




THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer

THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record- breaking run in January, 2019 returns to Tulsa for a limited engagement July 26-27 at The Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & Photo
Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & More

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater has announced the new line-up for the theater's 2023-24 Season, filled with productions that explore themes about being alive Right Here, Right Now.

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGANS ISLAND: THE MUSICAL Photo
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz.

Review: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTE Photo
Review: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTE

Marie Antoinette is a historical figure that has only grown larger than life and her wigs as time has gone by. The French Revolution starts as a spark and ends with a full-blown blaze in this historical drama, on stage at OU's intimate blackbox style Weitzenhoffer Theatre, now through April 30th on their Norman campus.


