SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall

The performance is on September 10 at 2pm.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

OKC Phil presents SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID!, performed on September 10 at 2pm at the Civic Center Music Hall.

Get ready to sing your heart out with the coolest penguin in town! Phil the Penguin is back for another great Discovery concert, and he’s bringing along the full orchestra to perform all of your favorite songs from familiar classics to movie favorites! This is the ultimate family concert experience for you!

Get ready to dance and sing along with the OKCPHIL! Don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza that’ll have you tapping your feet and singing along in no time. Phil and the gang can’t wait to see you there!





